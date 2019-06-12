Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Tetraphase Pharma Reports Corporate Reorg To Maximize XERAVA Commercial Opportunity

06/12/2019 | 04:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Tetraphase Pharma Reports Corporate Reorg To Maximize XERAVA Commercial Opportunity

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/12/2019 3:01:53 PM

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), ('Tetraphase' or 'the Company') today announced a corporate reorganization in order to maximize the commercial opportunity for XERAVA™ (eravacycline), the Company's novel tetracycline antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. This reorganization will include elimination of the Company's internal research function and an exploration of out-licensing opportunities for the Company's pipeline of innovative early-stage antibiotics and oncology product candidates. As part of the reorganization, Larry Edwards, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Guy Macdonald as President and Chief Executive Officer following a transition period that will last through August 1, 2019. Mr. Edwards will join the Tetraphase Board of Directors ('the Board') in August, and Mr. Macdonald will remain a director and, in addition, serve as a consultant to the Company into December 2019.

'XERAVA is a critically important new addition to the hospital antibiotic armamentarium, and we firmly believe that by implementing this reorganization we can concentrate our efforts and resources entirely on ensuring its commercial success,' said Mr. Macdonald. 'Despite the urgent public health crisis stemming from a need for newer, more effective antibiotics, the process of launching one requires a long runway and unwavering perseverance. The Board and I believe that Larry, with his extensive experience launching novel antibiotics, is the right person to lead Tetraphase through the XERAVA launch period, and that a singularly focused organization is central to the success of our mission.'

'The changes we are undertaking are intended to enable Tetraphase to focus all of its resources on the commercial success of XERAVA, and I am honored to lead this effort going forward,' said Mr. Edwards. 'As a result of the efforts of our field force, we are seeing a strong uptake for XERAVA in the US, where we continue to see double digit monthly growth in sales of cartons with a mean growth of 40% per month over the last three months. Currently, in the second quarter of 2019 we are tracking to double our net sales as compared to the first quarter and continuing to observe increased formulary uptake. Tetraphase owes its many innovations, including the discovery of XERAVA, TP-271, TP-6076 and TP-2846, to its foundational chemistry platform, making the decision to eliminate our research group particularly difficult. We look forward to exploring opportunities for additional value creation through the out-licensing of our innovative early-stage antibiotics and oncology portfolio. We wish the best for those affected by this reorganization and will endeavor to make their transitions to other opportunities as smooth as possible.'

In addition to the promotion of Mr. Edwards, Maria Stahl, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Tetraphase, has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. In this new role, her responsibilities will include overseeing other corporate functions, including finance, business development and investor relations. The reorganization will also include the departure of Tetraphase's Chief Medical Officer, Larry Tsai, M.D. and Chief Scientific Officer, Jacques Dumas, Ph.D. Dr. Tsai has been an outstanding contributor to Tetraphase's development programs. Dr. Tsai is resigning his position effective June 24, 2019. Dr. Dumas' position is being eliminated effective July 19, 2019. Dr. Dumas is expected to enter into a consulting relationship with the Company in order to support the out licensing of TP-2846, the Company's novel drug candidate for acute myeloid leukemia. Dr. Dumas leadership was critical in the development effort leading to TP-2846. Elimination of the Company's research function and certain corporate support functions will result in a reduction in force of approximately 20%, or 24 employees. The Company expects that the reorganization and other cost-saving efforts will result in an approximate $8.2 million reduction in net cash required for operating activities on an annualized basis. Tetraphase estimates that the reorganization will be substantially completed by the third quarter of 2019 and that the Company will incur approximately $2.4 million of pre-tax charges for severance and other costs, primarily during the second and third quarters of 2019.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:38:01 UTC
