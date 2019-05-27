Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Alberta Cannabis Supply Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Alberta Cannabis Supply Agreement

Eric TerBush 5/27/2019 4:01:54 PM

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF)announced Friday that it secured a cannabis supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, expanding its Western Canadian footprint.

What Happened

This deal was negotiated in collaboration with Velvet Management and provides a fully integrated national sales and distribution platform for TGOD's cannabis products, according to TGOD.

AGLC, under the brand Alberta Cannabis, is the region's legal, non-medical online cannabis store.

Why It's Important

Alberta is a key market, TGOD CEO Brian Athaide said in a statement.

'With our production facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and Valleyfield, Quebec coming online in phases, we are thrilled to start distributing TGOD's premium certified organic cannabis to AGLC.'

TGOD is the largest Canadian producer of 100-percent certified organic cannabis flowers and oils, according to Friday's announcement.

What's Next

TGOD said it will continue with its planned operations, focusing on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Canadian adult-use market.

TGOD is constructing facilities with a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and said it's building 1.6-million-square-feet-plus of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Canada Funds Research, EU Country Allows Sale Of CBD, NFL Moves Forward

Cannabis Stock Gainers and Losers From May 24



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 21:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Alberta Cannabis Supply..
PU
05:14pIRAN FM ZARIF TWEET : Ayatollah @khamenei_ir long ago said we're not seeking nuc..
PU
03:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Market Crash Warning - The Trap Door Has Opened
PU
12:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Deutsche Bank Reviews Capital Raising as Option for Overha..
PU
12:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : NetComm Wireless Directors Confirm Recommendation that Sha..
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's AT&T Options Trade
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dan Nathan's SPDR S&P Homebuilders Trade
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Caterpillar Trade
PU
05/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China April Industrial Profit Down 3.7% YoY
PU
05/26THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,61
P/E ratio 2020 24,36
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,81x
Capitalization 11 939 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 939
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.63%46 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%39 758
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.58%26 711
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.75%23 239
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About