Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:36pm EDT
The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share

Charles Gross 6/27/2019 7:00:34 PM

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 28, 2019, under the symbol 'REAL.' The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Securities Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, Cowen and Company LLC, and Raymond James & Associates Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:35:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share
PU
05:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business
PU
05:45pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nike Reports Q4 Sales Beat
PU
05:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Whale Deaths Prompt Speed Limit In Canadian Shipping Lanes
PU
05:20p'WE DESERVE IT' : What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit
PU
05:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27
PU
05:00pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Operating Entity Of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Enters Into De..
PU
03:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alexion Confirms FDA Approval For Soliris
PU
03:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cumulus Media To Sell WABC To Red Apple Media For $12.5M
PU
03:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Rite Aid Says New Amazon Partnership Will Create A 'Strong..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Capitalization 11 816 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 816
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.20%47 658
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.91%43 909
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 040
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.65%24 368
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About