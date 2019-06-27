Cboe Global Markets : The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share

Charles Gross 6/27/2019 7:00:34 PM

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 28, 2019, under the symbol 'REAL.' The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Securities Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated, Cowen and Company LLC, and Raymond James & Associates Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering.