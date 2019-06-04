Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest More Upside Could Be Coming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:33pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest More Upside Could Be Coming

Wayne Duggan 6/4/2019 11:50:10 AM

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares traded higher by 2.5 percent on Tuesday and are now up 7.5 percent overall in the past week. At this point, Medicines Company traders are likely considering taking some profits on the red-hot stock, but at least one large options trader seems to be betting on even more upside from the stock in the near future.

The Trades

On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received four options alerts related to Medicines Company.

The first two unusually large trades happened at around 8:40 a.m. The trader first bought 511 Medicines Company call options expiring June 21 with a strike price of $38. The trade happened at the ask price of $1.345. The second trade less than one minute later was the sale of 500 June 21 puts with a $36 strike at the bid price of 95 cents.

About 30 minutes later, another pair of likely related trades came through. The trader purchased another 500 of the June 21 $38 calls at the ask price of $1.50. Again, within five minutes, likely the same trader then sold another 500 of the June 21 $36 puts at the bid price of $1.10.

The two bullish call buys represent a combined $143,729 bullish bet that Medicines Company shares will make it to at least $39.345 in less that three weeks. The two bullish put sales represented an additional $102,500 bullish bet that the recent Medicines Company rally has legs.

Due to the relatively complex nature of the options market, options traders are generally considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. In addition, large options traders are often professional, wealthy individuals or institutions, either of which could have unique insight or information about a company. Even traders that stick exclusively to stocks watch the option market closely for unusual trading activity as an indicator of where the 'smart money' is focusing.

Transitioning From Bear To Bull

In May, Medicines Company announced interim Phase II data suggesting inclisiran 300 mg doses in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and elevated LDL cholesterol had consistently lowered LDL cholesterol by more than 50 percent without any significant safety or tolerance issues. Since that time, the stock has rallied 11.9 percent.

Tuesday's trading action suggests one large options trader may have thrown in the towel on a bearish bet that the Medicines Company rally wouldn't last. The trader appears to have exited a large $36 June put position and transitioned to a large June $38 call position. This trader may even be anticipating another bullish update from the company within the next several weeks.

Because stock investors often use put options to hedge larger bullish stock positions, there's no way to be 100 percent certain whether an option trade is a standalone purchase or a hedge against a stock position. Given the largest trade on Tuesday was less than $100,000, none of the trades are likely to be institutional hedges in this case.

Related Links:

Uber Options Traders Make Aggressive Bullish Bets On Near-Term Bounce

How To Read And Trade An Options Alert



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : HP, Xerox Expand Business Partnership
PU
01:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest Mor..
PU
01:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Renault Board To Continue Meeting On Fca Merger Proposal O..
PU
01:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:02pAMICUS THERAPEUTICS OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $12 Calls Sweep (26) near the Ask: 578..
PU
01:02pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BTIG Drops Bullish MercadoLibre Stance, Says Payments Stoc..
PU
12:57pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Asked About Implic..
PU
12:57pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Sees US Fed Cutting Interest..
PU
12:47pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Business World Reports Sakthi Offer For DHX Media Priced A..
PU
12:47pCESCA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-1 : 00 p.m. Pacific Time
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,19
P/E ratio 2020 24,86
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,92x
Capitalization 12 184 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.54%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.53%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About