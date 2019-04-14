Cboe Global Markets : Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since 2005

Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since 2005

Jason Shubnell 4/14/2019 1:36:02 PM

Ahead of an expected downpour on Sunday, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters Tournament, his first Masters win since 2005 and fifth overall. He sits one behind the all-time leader, Jack Nicklaus.

It's Tiger's first major championship since 2008, when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. His 15 majors sit behind Nicklaus' all-time record of 18.

Woods came into Sunday's final round second on the leaderboard. He had previously never won while trailing on a Sunday.

The weekend is expected to be a major ratings boost for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), which has experienced a drop in overall golf viewership since Woods' last majors win in 2008.

