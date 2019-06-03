Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite Out Of Global Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite Out Of Global Economy

Wayne Duggan 6/3/2019 11:16:37 AM

Treasury yields dipped lower Monday morning, with the 10-year yield falling to around 2.1 percent, its lowest level in nearly two years. The 30-year yield also dropped to 2.55 percent on fears that the trade war is taking its toll on the U.S. economy.

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield continues to hover at around 0.2 percent, near its lowest levels of the past decade. An inversion of this yield curve preceded each of the last nine U.S. recessions.

The latest weakness in the U.S. bond market come after a series of disappointing global economic numbers suggest the U.S. trade wars with China, Mexico and other countries is starting to impact companies' bottom lines. The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 52.1 in May, missing consensus economist estimates of 53. The ISM number was also the lowest U.S. number since October 2016.

Growth Forecasts Plummeting

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion in imported Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPnow tracker is currently forecasting 1.2 percent U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter, down from 3.2 percent in the first quarter. In April, the IMF cut its full-year global growth forecast from 3.5 percent to 3.3 percent and its U.S. growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 2.3 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also cut their respective growth forecasts in April.

The deteriorating global economy has prompted several prominent economists to speculate that the Federal reserve will issue at least one interest rate cut by the end of 2019. Last week, economists from Barclays and JPMorgan said it's becoming increasingly likely the Fed will cut rates this year.

JPMorgan also cut its year-end target for the 10-year Treasury yield from 2.45 percent to 1.75 percent.

'Trade related headwinds to the growth outlook have continued to build, and our economists believe that the latest developments this week are likely to have lasting damaging effects on business confidence and should thus prompt the Fed to respond,' said JPMorgan analyst Jay Barry.

Bond Market Reacts

According to the CME Group FedWatch tool, the bond market is pricing in an 96.4-percent chance of at least one rate cut in 2019. Just one month ago, the FedWatch tool indicated a just a 47.3 percent chance of a rate cut in 2019.

The FedWatch tool is based on the pricing of 30-day Federal Funds Futures, which incorporate market expectations of average daily Federal Funds Effective Rate levels during futures contract months.

As treasury yields fall, bond prices rise. After a slow start to the year, the iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT) is up 6.7 percent in the past month, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is down 5.1 percent in that time.

Related Links:

Odds Of 2019 Fed Rate Cut Are Increasing

10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's Says it is Committed to Sticking With its OPEC Oi..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite O..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal
PU
01:39pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharm..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rules Environmental Impact Stat..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genomic Health Highlights Secondary Analysis Of TAILORx Re..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Centrus Energy Subsidiary American Centrifuge Has Been Awa..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of ..
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hyundai Reports North American Sales Up 2% YoY
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trucking Seeks Exemption In Latest California Contractor P..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About