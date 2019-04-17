Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Turning Point Therapeutics Prices 9.25M Share IPO @$18/Share

04/17/2019 | 04:43am EDT


Turning Point Therapeutics Prices 9.25M Share IPO @$18/Share

Charles Gross      4/17/2019 3:02:58 AM

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company designing and developing novel drugs to address treatment resistance, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Turning Point Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $166.5 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 17, 2019 under the symbol 'TPTX'. The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Turning Point Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also serving as a joint book-running manager. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
