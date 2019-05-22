Cboe Global Markets : Twitter 8-K Shows Results Of Annual Shareholder's Meeting Votes

Cboe - Market News Story

On May 20, 2019, Twitter, Inc. (the 'Company') held its annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Meeting'). Present at the Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 665,838,658 shares of common stock of the Company, representing 86.7% of the voting power of the shares of common stock of the Company as of the close of business on March 27, 2019, the record date for the Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business.

The stockholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Meeting:

1. To elect three Class III directors to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;



2. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;



3. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;



4. To consider a stockholder proposal regarding a report on the Company's content enforcement policies; and



5. To consider a stockholder proposal regarding board qualifications.



A stockholder proposal that was included in the proxy statement as Proposal No. 4 for the Meeting requesting that the Board undertake steps to eliminate super-majority vote requirements in the Company's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, was not presented at the Meeting and as a result there was no voting on that proposal.

1. Election of Directors



Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes

Jack Dorsey

500,962,233 7,714,950 255,888 156,905,587

Patrick Pichette

505,559,021 3,010,032 364,018 156,905,587

Robert Zoellick

488,529,799 20,012,132 391,140 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

2. Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers



For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes

494,742,588 13,632,317 558,166 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

3. Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm



For Against Abstain

650,118,124 13,994,369 1,726,165

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

4. Stockholder Proposal Regarding a Report on the Company's Content Enforcement Policies



For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes

190,570,031 292,739,706 25,623,334 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders did not approve the stockholder proposal regarding a report on the Company's content enforcement policies.

5. Stockholder Proposal Regarding Board Qualifications



For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes

10,854,897 493,106,368 4,971,806 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders did not approve the stockholder proposal regarding board qualifications.

