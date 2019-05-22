Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Twitter 8-K Shows Results Of Annual Shareholder's Meeting Votes

05/22/2019 | 04:48pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Twitter 8-K Shows Results Of Annual Shareholder's Meeting Votes

Benzinga Newsdesk 5/22/2019 3:11:59 PM

On May 20, 2019, Twitter, Inc. (the 'Company') held its annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Meeting'). Present at the Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 665,838,658 shares of common stock of the Company, representing 86.7% of the voting power of the shares of common stock of the Company as of the close of business on March 27, 2019, the record date for the Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business.

The stockholders of the Company voted on the following items at the Meeting:

1. To elect three Class III directors to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

3. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;

4. To consider a stockholder proposal regarding a report on the Company's content enforcement policies; and

5. To consider a stockholder proposal regarding board qualifications.

A stockholder proposal that was included in the proxy statement as Proposal No. 4 for the Meeting requesting that the Board undertake steps to eliminate super-majority vote requirements in the Company's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, was not presented at the Meeting and as a result there was no voting on that proposal.

1. Election of Directors


Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
Jack Dorsey
500,962,233 7,714,950 255,888 156,905,587
Patrick Pichette
505,559,021 3,010,032 364,018 156,905,587
Robert Zoellick
488,529,799 20,012,132 391,140 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

2. Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers


For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
494,742,588 13,632,317 558,166 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

3. Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm


For Against Abstain
650,118,124 13,994,369 1,726,165

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Stockholder Proposal Regarding a Report on the Company's Content Enforcement Policies


For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
190,570,031 292,739,706 25,623,334 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders did not approve the stockholder proposal regarding a report on the Company's content enforcement policies.

5. Stockholder Proposal Regarding Board Qualifications


For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
10,854,897 493,106,368 4,971,806 156,905,587

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders did not approve the stockholder proposal regarding board qualifications.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:47:02 UTC
