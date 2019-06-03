Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : UK/US Manufacturing PMI Eyed For Some Impetus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:14pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
UK/US Manufacturing PMI Eyed For Some Impetus

Haresh Menghani - Editor and Analyst at FXStreet 6/3/2019 10:01:25 AM

The GBP/USD pair staged a late rebound on Friday and managed to recover over 80-pips intraday to finally end the day comfortably above the 1.2600 round figure mark. Persistent Brexit/UK political uncertainties continued to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound and dragged the pair to its lowest level since early-Jan. However, the ongoing US Dollar pullback, amid collapsing US Treasury bond yields, helped ease the bearish pressure, rather prompted some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week/month.

The US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement to slap tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to safety was evident from a free fall in the global bond yields, which exerted some downward pressure on the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's recovery on Friday.
The uptick extended through the Asian session on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through as investors seemed convinced that a pro-Brexit hardliner will replace the outgoing PM Theresa May and lead to a no-deal split. The incoming UK political and Brexit headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Market participants on Monday will also confront the release of manufacturing PMI prints from the UK and the US, which might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Friday showed some resilience below a short-term descending trend-line extending from mid-Jan. swing lows and now support prospects for some additional up-move. A follow-through recovery could get extended towards reclaiming the 1.2700 handle en-route mid-1.2700s, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3381-1.2559 recent downfall. Any subsequent up-move seems more likely to face some stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.2800 round figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2600 handle now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the recent swing lows, around the 1.2560 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark en-route the 1.2480 area.

Image sourced from Pixabay



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Raytheon Wins US Air Force Contract To Mentor A Small Busi..
PU
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fitch Ratings Says US Tariffs On Mexico May Threaten USMCA..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's Says it is Committed to Sticking With its OPEC Oi..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite O..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal
PU
01:39pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharm..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rules Environmental Impact Stat..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genomic Health Highlights Secondary Analysis Of TAILORx Re..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Centrus Energy Subsidiary American Centrifuge Has Been Awa..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About