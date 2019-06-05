Cboe Global Markets : USA EIA Crude Oil Inventories for May 31 Build 6.711M Barrels vs Draw 849K Barrels Est

Cboe - Market News Story
USA EIA Crude Oil Inventories for May 31 Build 6.711M Barrels vs Draw 849K Barrels Est
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 9:30:37 AM
USA EIA Crude Oil Inventories for May 31 Barrels6.711 million vs Barrels(849 thousand) consensus estimate. The prior reading was Barrels(282 thousand).
