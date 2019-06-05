Cboe Global Markets : USA EIA Distillate Inventories for May 31 Build 4.572M Barrels vs Build 499K Barrels Est; Prior Draw 1.615M Barrels

Cboe - Market News Story
USA EIA Distillate Inventories for May 31 Build 4.572M Barrels vs Build 499K Barrels Est; Prior Draw 1.615M Barrels
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 9:31:39 AM
USA EIA Distillate Inventories for May 31 Barrels4.572 million vs Barrels499 thousand consensus estimate. The prior reading was Barrels(1.615 million).
