Cboe Global Markets : USA EIA Gasoline Inventories for May 31 Build 3.205M Barrels vs Build 630K Barrels Est

USA EIA Gasoline Inventories for May 31 Build 3.205M Barrels vs Build 630K Barrels Est
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 9:32:14 AM
USA EIA Gasoline Inventories for May 31 Barrels3.205 million vs Barrels630 thousand consensus estimate. The prior reading was Barrels2.204 million.
