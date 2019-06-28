Cboe Global Markets : United Technologies Full Statement Responding To Dan Loeb's Third Point

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/28/2019 12:40:48 PM

'United Technologies notes that Third Point LLC released a letter to the press this morning regarding the proposed combination of United Technologies' aerospace businesses and Raytheon Company. While we welcome the opinions of all of our shareowners, we do not agree with the assertions and conclusions in the Third Point letter. We have been advised by other shareowners that they recognize and agree with us as to the desirability of the merger. The United Technologies Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction following a careful and thorough review process and remains confident that the merger will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense, and create significant long term value for both companies' shareowners. We remain focused on executing the transaction, and continue to expect that the transaction will close in the first half of 2020.'