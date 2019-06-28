Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : United Technologies Full Statement Responding To Dan Loeb's Third Point

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:17pm EDT
UPDATE: United Technologies Full Statement Responding To Dan Loeb's Third Point

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/28/2019 12:40:48 PM

'United Technologies notes that Third Point LLC released a letter to the press this morning regarding the proposed combination of United Technologies' aerospace businesses and Raytheon Company. While we welcome the opinions of all of our shareowners, we do not agree with the assertions and conclusions in the Third Point letter. We have been advised by other shareowners that they recognize and agree with us as to the desirability of the merger. The United Technologies Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction following a careful and thorough review process and remains confident that the merger will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense, and create significant long term value for both companies' shareowners. We remain focused on executing the transaction, and continue to expect that the transaction will close in the first half of 2020.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 18:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:27pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter
PU
02:17pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : United Technologies Full Statement Responding To Dan Loeb'..
PU
01:52pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says
PU
01:47pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analyst Calls Overstock's Crypto Wallet App A 'Significant..
PU
01:37pFROM TEA TO THC : The Heady Rise Of Growpacker's Stephen Boyd
PU
01:11pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FTI Consulting Will Acquire German-Based Andersch AG
PU
01:01pPORT REPORT : Los Angeles Taken To Court Over Failed Port Project
PU
01:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
PU
12:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ATA Rallies After Announcing Terms For Acquisition Of Chin..
PU
12:41pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cummins To Buy Hydrogenics For Total Value Of $290M
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 24,16
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,66x
Capitalization 11 840 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 840
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.51%48 216
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.68%25 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.17%24 079
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About