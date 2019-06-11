Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Valens, Tilray Increase Extraction Volume, Add Manufacturing Option To Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:34am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Valens, Tilray Increase Extraction Volume, Add Manufacturing Option To Contract

Andrew Ward 6/11/2019 9:56:24 AM

Vertically integrated Canadian company Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTC: VGWCF) has expanded the multiyear agreement with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) that it signed Feb. 26.

What Happened

The expanded agreement adds to the volume of extraction services Valens will provide to Tilray and adds an option for Valens to offer contract manufacturing as well, Valens said in a Monday press release.

Why It's Important

The two-year expanded agreement will see Valens perform extracting services for Tilray at a minimum of 60,000kg of dried cannabis flower and hemp biomass. This figure represents a 300-percent increase from the initial number.

Under the expanded agreement, Valens said it may also offer similar services to Tilray for its tinctures, gel caps, vape cartridges and topicals.

'We are honored to be recognized by Tilray not only as a leader in the extraction space, but also for our ability to create value through our innovative product development and contract manufacturing services,' CEO Tyler Robson said in a statement.

'We anticipate these services will become a significant component of our business as we continue to grow [alongside] our customers.'

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

What's Next

Valens has its sights set on global export plans. Its subsidiary Valens Farm, is in the process of becoming a European Union Good Manufacturing Practices compliant facility, according to the company.

Valens over-the-counter shares were trading higher by 3.89 percent at $3.05 at the time of publication Tuesday, while Tilray shares were down by 4.8 percent at $41.07.

Related Links:

Valens GroWorks, The Green Organic Dutchman Sign Cannabis, Hemp Extraction Agreement

Valens GroWorks To Work With Tilray On Cannabis, Hemp Extracts



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ziopharm Oncology shares are trading higher after the comp..
PU
11:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Valens, Tilray Increase Extraction Volume, Add Manufacturi..
PU
11:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing European Commission Pres Jean-Claude Juncker Reaff..
PU
11:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Werner Enterprises Expands Mexico Operations With New $8 m..
PU
10:53aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; H & R Block Earnings Top Expect..
PU
10:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bitcoin Plunges Below $7,800 Support
PU
10:37aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for May 53.2 vs 59.2 Est; P..
PU
10:37aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Finalizes Guidance For Premarket Tobacco Product Appli..
PU
10:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possi..
PU
10:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Morgan Stanley Says The Market Is Underappreciating Tesla'..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.27%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.86%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.39%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.52%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About