Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
My previous session
Cboe Global Markets : Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract; Co Reaffirms FY 2019 Guidance Originally Provided on February 26, 2019

04/13/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract; Co Reaffirms FY 2019 Guidance Originally Provided on February 26, 2019

Charles Gross 4/13/2019 5:24:53 PM

Vectrus, Inc. announced that on April 12, 2019, the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI) awarded four (4) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC), for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V support services in support of the U.S. Military worldwide. The services are to support the Geographical Combatant Commands (GCCs) and Army Service Component Commands (ASCCs) throughout the full range of military operations. Each basic IDIQ contract Ordering Period will be an initial five-year ordering period and options for five additional one-year ordering periods. The ceiling price for the entire LOGCAP V MATOC is $82,000,000,000 and is a cumulative ceiling for all contracts awarded from Request for Proposal.

Vectrus Systems Corporation is one of the award recipients of the basic IDIQ contract and the following task orders: PACOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order; CENTCOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order. Each task order has its own period of performance.

The full LOGCAP V contract award announcement to Vectrus is available on FBO.govat https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&tab=core&id=90e226fd66a85099863b51b842bf350d&_cview=0.

The company reaffirms its full-year 2019 guidance that was originally provided on February 26, 2019.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 23:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
