Cboe Global Markets : Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract; Co Reaffirms FY 2019 Guidance Originally Provided on February 26, 2019

Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract; Co Reaffirms FY 2019 Guidance Originally Provided on February 26, 2019

Charles Gross 4/13/2019 5:24:53 PM

Vectrus, Inc. announced that on April 12, 2019, the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI) awarded four (4) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC), for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V support services in support of the U.S. Military worldwide. The services are to support the Geographical Combatant Commands (GCCs) and Army Service Component Commands (ASCCs) throughout the full range of military operations. Each basic IDIQ contract Ordering Period will be an initial five-year ordering period and options for five additional one-year ordering periods. The ceiling price for the entire LOGCAP V MATOC is $82,000,000,000 and is a cumulative ceiling for all contracts awarded from Request for Proposal.

Vectrus Systems Corporation is one of the award recipients of the basic IDIQ contract and the following task orders: PACOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order; CENTCOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order. Each task order has its own period of performance.

The full LOGCAP V contract award announcement to Vectrus is available on FBO.govat https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&tab=core&id=90e226fd66a85099863b51b842bf350d&_cview=0.

The company reaffirms its full-year 2019 guidance that was originally provided on February 26, 2019.