Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Versum Materials Says Revised Merck Buyout Proposal 'Superior' To Entegris Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:43pm EDT
Versum Materials Says Revised Merck Buyout Proposal 'Superior' To Entegris Offer

Mary Meldrum 4/8/2019 4:07:08 PM

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) announced Monday that it received a revised proposal from Merck KGaA to
acquire Versum for $53 per share, up from Merck's prior $48-per-share proposal on Feb. 27.

What Happened

Versum said its board, in consultation with legal and financial advisors, has unanimously concluded that the new Merck proposal is superor to a previously announced merger with Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG).

Entegris said Monday that it does not intend to propose revised terms for a merger of equals with Versum.

Entegris has the right to do this through April 11, according to Versum.

Why It's Important

Under the terms of Merck's revised proposal, the German pharma company would acquire all of
the outstanding shares of common stock of Versum for $53 per share in
cash.

If Versum terminates the agreement with Entegris in order to be acquired by Merck, Versum said it must pay Entegris a $140-million termination fee.

What's Next

Versum shares were up 0.99 percent at $51.78 at the close Monday, while Entegris was up 2.06 percent at $38.66.

Related Links:

With Semiconductor Demand Uncertain, KeyBanc Presents Stock Ideas

Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Versum Materials Says Revised Merck Buyout Proposal 'Super..
PU
04:58p5G : Where It's Available, Who's First, What's Next
PU
04:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zogenix Receives Refusal To File Letter From US Food And D..
PU
04:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Uber Freight, Convoy Rise As Traditional Load Boards Lose ..
PU
04:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Survey Finds More Small Business Owners Are Bypassing Trad..
PU
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Concert Pharmaceuticals Comments On Decision From Patent T..
PU
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Much Damage Did Tusa's Downgrade Do To GE's Technical ..
PU
03:23pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Art's-Way Manufacturing Drops After Q1 Results; Na..
PU
03:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nordic American Offshore To Refinance Debt, Buy 13 Vessels..
PU
02:28pBUDGETING FOR BEGINNERS : Why Being Basic Is A Good Thing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,26
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Capitalization 10 695 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 696
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 621
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.56%43 708
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.86%24 870
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.71%22 530
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About