Cboe Global Markets Inc.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Vislink Technologies Shares Higher After Patent Approval

06/25/2019 | 01:36pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Vislink Technologies Shares Higher After Patent Approval

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/25/2019 11:58:11 AM

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares traded sharply higher Tuesday after the company received a U.S. patent approval for a channel access and fairness protocol for contention-based-access networks with biased detection.

On June 17, Vislink announced its appearance in the esports market, with the launch of wireless camera equipment at the studio OGN Super Arena. OGN is a South Korean esports network and the esports OGN Super Arena is the first venue in North America designed specifically for popular 'battle royale' esports games.

Vislink Technologies shares traded higher by 16% at $1.72 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Vislink Shares Double Following Product Deployment At Battle Royale Esports Arena

7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:35:04 UTC
