Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand Products

Alex Oleinic 4/8/2019 11:42:18 AM

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares soared on the back of the healthy beverage maker announcing its Marley brand will expand nationally with Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT).

What To Know

The distribution expansion with Walmart is the first national account penetration for New Age Beverages. The company acquired the Marley Brand in 2017, subsequently making it one of its leading brands that include Organic Marley Mate and Marley Cold Brew.

Marley Mate is an organic mate beverage that acts like a natural energy drink. It has a low-calorie, low-sugar, and low-carbohydrate content and outsold all competitors per point of distribution in 2018, which attracted the attention of Walmart. The beverage comes in three flavors, all of which will be available in Walmart stores later this month.

New Age Beverages plans to dedicate significant marketing efforts towards the expansion of its Marley brand in 2019. Later this month, Marley Mate products will be shipped to distribution centers and within two weeks are expected to reach Walmart shelves. New Age Beverages will be running GeoFraming campaigns to attract more customers at the store level.

The Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Toronto April 17-18!

Why This Is Important

The Marley brand saw an increase of demand of more than 70 percent last year. In January, New Age Beverage said it would develop a line of CBD-infused beverages under the Marley brand, Marley + CBD.

Walmart's decision to start carrying Marley Mate stores paves the way for both companies strengthening their partnership and eventually launching New Age Beverages' other products, including CBD-infused beverages.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking into products containing CBD, following its legalization in December. Canaccord Genuity projects the market for CBD beverages could reach $260 million by 2022.

Shares of New Age Beverages traded higher by 21 percent to $5.81 at time of publication.

Related Links:

CBD Drink Maker New Age Beverages Trades Higher On Q4 Print

A Chat With Life On Earth's C-Suite: CBD Products, Uplisting Plans And More

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:22:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:58pNO LONGER TABOO : Jeanie Buss, John Skipper And More Talk Sports Betting
PU
01:43pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Up 1.7%; BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Shares P..
PU
01:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ocular Biotechs Histogenics, Ocugen Announce Stock-For-Sto..
PU
01:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand ..
PU
01:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Boeing Is Feeling The Pressure
PU
12:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : U.S. Rail Interests See China As Major Security Risk
PU
12:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aurora Cannabis Analyst Lifts Price Target As Company Near..
PU
12:38pDOWN UNDER TRUCKING : Truck Accidents; Government Trucking Inquiry; Truck Driver..
PU
12:38pNEEDHAM : Tesla Nearing The End Of Its Growth Spurt
PU
12:28pFREIGHTWAVES OIL REPORT : A Giant Oil Field In Saudi Arabia Isn't Such A Big Sho..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,26
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Capitalization 10 695 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 696
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 621
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.56%43 708
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.86%24 870
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.71%22 530
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About