Cboe Global Markets : War of Will, Tacitus Favorites at 151st Running of Belmont Stakes

06/08/2019 | 08:23am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
War of Will, Tacitus Favorites at 151st Running of Belmont Stakes

Charles Gross 6/8/2019 6:39:00 AM

Preakness winner War of Will (2/1) and Tacitus (9/5) are the favorites for the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday, the final leg of the Triple Crown. Declared Kentucky Derby winner Country House and Maximum Security, who was disqualified as winner of the Derby for interference, will not be in the field of 10 horses.

Post time is 6:48 PM ET, with coverage on Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC beginning at 4 PM ET. Temperatures in the upper 70's and sunny skies are expected at the start of the mile and a half race.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 12:22:01 UTC
