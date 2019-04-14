Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : What Does The AAF's Closure Mean For The XFL?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 02:13pm EDT
What Does The AAF's Closure Mean For The XFL?

Brett Hershman 4/14/2019 12:33:07 PM

After the Alliance of American Football league's closure, attention is shifting to theXFL's expected 2020 launch.

Long-term success is incredibly hard to achieve, and while the AAF appeared to garner some momentum at its onset, the failure of the league serves as a cautionary tale for the XFL.

Different Approaches

The XFL appears to have several advantages over the AAF - particularly the fact that it has just one owner who is flush with cash and determined to make the league work.

The AAF had two co-owners, and bringing in a third for funding was what ultimately led to league's demise.

The reality of upstart football leagues is that the narrative that is arguably the most followed and most compelling is their viability, and not necessarily the action on the field.

The XFL will have to battle that narrative and instead distract with compelling and differentiated action; a three-point conversion option could help.

A 'Case Study Of What Not To Do'

Inadvertently, the XFL is benefitting from a second-mover advantage. The AAF raced out in front of the XFL without proper time to build a sustainable infrastructure, sports attorney Darren Heitner told Benzinga.

'The AAF serves as an excellent case study of what not to do. The XFL has in its favor that it has had a lot of time to prepare for launch. The AAF launched without the proper resources in place and infrastructure needed.'

The XFL has resources in the form of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon, who sold shares of the public company in order to self-fund the XFL.

'I don't think there is any concern whatsoever that there is enough runway for money. Whether or not the business will work, that is unclear. [In areas where] the AAF went wrong in a lot of ways - I think the XFL will not make the same mistakes,' Heitner said.

The AAF's failure also means there will be much more player selection available for the XFL moving forward.

The now-defunct league did deliver on the premise that it could serve as a platform for players trying to make it into the NFL, after a few of the AAF's standouts recently signed NFL contracts recently.

Johnny Manziel is reportedly a target for the league, in a likely reversal of its stance that it won't sign players with a criminal history.

There's no word on whether LiAngelo Ball will make a switch to the football and try out for the league as well.

Whether or not the XFL ultimately succeeds, the AAF has served as a preview of some of the challenges the planned league could face.

Related Links:

Ricky Williams, Terrell Owens Launch The 'Freedom Football League'

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Talk WWE's Future Ahead Of WrestleMania 35

Photo courtesy of XFL. 'XFL Cities and Stadiums: Official Announcement'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 18:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since ..
PU
02:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Does The AAF's Closure Mean For The XFL?
PU
10:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Albireo Presents Data on A4250 in Children with Biliary At..
PU
08:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Publicis Groupe to Acquire Epsilon from Alliance Data Syst..
PU
04/13CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires ANDA Portfolio
PU
04/13CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation P..
PU
04/13CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from T..
PU
04/13BARRON'S PICKS AND PANS : CVS, Disney, McDonald's, Noble Energy And More
PU
04/13THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And I..
PU
04/13CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ollie's Bargain CEO Doubles Down On Brick-And-Mortar Retai..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About