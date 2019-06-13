Cboe Global Markets : What The Truck?!? Backhaul – Love Is An ECom Battlefield

Cboe - Market News Story

FreightWaves 6/13/2019 5:12:08 PM

On the Backhaul weekend edition of what the truck we're talking Target's $9.99 same day shipping, Texas two new trade bills, Zach Strickland tickles out sweet tooth with report from the National Confectioner's Logistics Council, what's On The Radar in ocean shipping, Blythe Brumleve talks logistics marketing and Jaguars, Chad talks yoga pants and Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) in Earnings Over/Under, Nick brings us the Fast Paced Forecast and a Hurricane Heist, plus so much more!

