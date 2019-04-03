Cboe Global Markets : What To Do In Toronto At The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference

What To Do In Toronto At The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference

Hannah Genig 4/3/2019 9:37:07 AM

Toronto is an established leader in cannabis regulation, advocacy and development, and Benzinga will be there April 17-18 for the third leg of theCannabis Capital Conference.

Already attending? Here are some other things to check out while you're in Toronto.

Monday, April 15

What to do: Are you a sports fan? Check out the Hockey Hall of Fame and the home of the Stanley Cup. Get a chance to play one-on-one against life-sized and animated goalies and shooters.

'[T]his site is a goldmine of paraphernalia, with exhibits including such artifacts as the original Stanley Cup, Max Bentley's stick and Terry Sawchuk's goalie gear. While you're here, check out the reproduction of the Montreal Canadiens' locker room and the Puck Wall, which displays more than 1,000 pucks that were each collected from different tournaments around the world,' writes U.S. News & World Report.

What to eat: An ice-cold Molson (NASDAQ: TAP) and the famous smokehouse BBQ ribs while taking in the sights from the famous rooftop bar at Wayne Gretzky's.

Tuesday, April 16

What to do: Spend the afternoon in the historical Distillery District. This neighborhood is home to Victorian buildings, cobblestone streets, art galleries, cafes, breweries and more.

'For a true glimpse into Toronto's past, this is the place to go. Enjoy festivals and outdoor exhibitions throughout the year, join an art class or kick back, relax and enjoy an authentic Canadian brewski,' says U.S. News.

What to eat : Tapas at El Catrin Destileria. This trendy spot within the Distillery District has a heated patio, a fun atmosphere and tons of guacamole.

Friday, April 19

What to do: Attend the International Fan Festival alongside famous voice actors, cosplay groups and DJs in the industry.

'International Fan Festival (IFF Toronto for short), is a multi-day, multi-fandom, Japanese focused event. We strive to bring high quality guests, content, and experiences to the fans of Toronto. Our goal is to create a small yet intimate event where fans can discover, rediscover, or reinvigorate their passions.'

What to eat: Heritage Chicken at Richmond Station. This eclectic restaurant is co-owned by a winner of 'Top Chef Canada' and features an array of seasonal dishes.

