Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : What To Do In Toronto At The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:17am EDT
What To Do In Toronto At The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference

Hannah Genig 4/3/2019 9:37:07 AM

Toronto is an established leader in cannabis regulation, advocacy and development, and Benzinga will be there April 17-18 for the third leg of theCannabis Capital Conference.

Interested in learning more about the industry and making deals in one of the most up-and-coming markets? Be sure to grab your ticketshere before they sell out.

Already attending? Here are some other things to check out while you're in Toronto.

Monday, April 15

What to do: Are you a sports fan? Check out the Hockey Hall of Fame and the home of the Stanley Cup. Get a chance to play one-on-one against life-sized and animated goalies and shooters.

'[T]his site is a goldmine of paraphernalia, with exhibits including such artifacts as the original Stanley Cup, Max Bentley's stick and Terry Sawchuk's goalie gear. While you're here, check out the reproduction of the Montreal Canadiens' locker room and the Puck Wall, which displays more than 1,000 pucks that were each collected from different tournaments around the world,' writes U.S. News & World Report.

What to eat: An ice-cold Molson (NASDAQ: TAP) and the famous smokehouse BBQ ribs while taking in the sights from the famous rooftop bar at Wayne Gretzky's.

Tuesday, April 16

What to do: Spend the afternoon in the historical Distillery District. This neighborhood is home to Victorian buildings, cobblestone streets, art galleries, cafes, breweries and more.

'For a true glimpse into Toronto's past, this is the place to go. Enjoy festivals and outdoor exhibitions throughout the year, join an art class or kick back, relax and enjoy an authentic Canadian brewski,' says U.S. News.

What to eat : Tapas at El Catrin Destileria. This trendy spot within the Distillery District has a heated patio, a fun atmosphere and tons of guacamole.

Friday, April 19

What to do: Attend the International Fan Festival alongside famous voice actors, cosplay groups and DJs in the industry.

'International Fan Festival (IFF Toronto for short), is a multi-day, multi-fandom, Japanese focused event. We strive to bring high quality guests, content, and experiences to the fans of Toronto. Our goal is to create a small yet intimate event where fans can discover, rediscover, or reinvigorate their passions.'

What to eat: Heritage Chicken at Richmond Station. This eclectic restaurant is co-owned by a winner of 'Top Chef Canada' and features an array of seasonal dishes.

Related Links:

Preparing For Toronto: Cannabis LP Executives To Talk About The Canadian Market

Skipping The Growing Pains: Why A Franchise Can Make Sense For Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Malaysian Logistics Startup Nets $5.85 Million Series B
PU
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canadian Transportation Regulators Seek Public Input On Ra..
PU
11:33aAquis expects UK to match EU share trading ban in no-deal Brexit
RE
11:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What To Do In Toronto At The 2019 Cannabis Capital Confere..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Capitalization 10 806 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC-1.36%10 806
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.87%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.71%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.05%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE18.32%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About