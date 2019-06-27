Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : What's Driving The Rally At Small-Cap Biotech Dova?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
What's Driving The Rally At Small-Cap Biotech Dova?

Shanthi Rexaline 6/27/2019 10:54:11 AM

Shares of thinly traded small-cap biotech Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) were solidly higher Thursday, adding to the gains they notched early in the week .

Dova announced Tuesday that its Doptelet was granted marketing authorization in Europe for treating severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease.

What Happened

Dova, a pharma company focused on developing therapies for diseases with a high unmet need, said Thursday ahead of the market open that the FDA approved a sNDA for Doptelet. The move expands the use of the drug for treating adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to previous treatment.

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which a patient has a low blood platelet count.

Doptelet, an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist administered with food, has already been approved for treating thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure.

What Next

Dova said it is evaluating Doptelet for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia and expects top-line results from a Phase 3 study for the indication in the first half of 2020.

Dova shares were up 16.15% at $12.30 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO

BridgeBio Pharma IPO: What You Need To Know

Photo by Prof. Erhabor Osaro/Wikimedia.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Dutch Inland Waterways Network Is Reinventing Itself T..
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Curaleaf Acquires 2 Businesses In Arizona For $25.5M
PU
12:45pPORT REPORT : China Records Solid Port Throughput Growth
PU
12:45pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WWE Goes Back To The 'Attitude Era' To Try And Freshen Up ..
PU
12:40pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : IMO 2020 Prep Is Already Hiking Cost To Ship Cargo By Sea
PU
12:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Driving The Rally At Small-Cap Biotech Dova?
PU
12:26pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Slack IPO Opens At $38.50 Per Share
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : England Logistics Partners With Trucker Tools To Drive Out..
PU
12:05pICAHN TO OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter
PU
11:45aREPORT : Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Capitalization 11 816 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 816
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.20%47 658
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.51%43 909
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 040
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.65%24 368
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About