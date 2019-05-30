Cboe Global Markets : Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum

Cboe - Market News Story
Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum
Tanzeel Akhtar 5/30/2019 11:41:39 AM
Activist investor Carl Icahn is suing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) over a 'misguided' Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE: APC) deal, according to Reuters reports.
What To Know
Occidental has acquired some of the richest shale oilfields and recently fought off rival Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) in a bidding war to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.
Icahn has built a $1.6-billion position in Occidental and may seek a 'special meeting' to remove and replace board members over this deal, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.
The lawsuit has been filed in Delaware by a group of Icahn companies and is calling Occidental's recent agreement to purchase Anadarko for $38 billion 'fundamentally misguided and hugely overpriced.'
What's Next
Reuters reported Icahn may seek a meeting of shareholders to remove and replace directors. He believes Occidental should have been a seller rather than a buyer in the current market.
Occidental's stock traded lower at $51.84 per share Thursday afternoon. Anadarko Petroleum was little changed at $71.23 per share.
