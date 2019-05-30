Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum

Tanzeel Akhtar 5/30/2019 11:41:39 AM

Activist investor Carl Icahn is suing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) over a 'misguided' Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE: APC) deal, according to Reuters reports.

What To Know

Occidental has acquired some of the richest shale oilfields and recently fought off rival Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) in a bidding war to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

Icahn has built a $1.6-billion position in Occidental and may seek a 'special meeting' to remove and replace board members over this deal, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The lawsuit has been filed in Delaware by a group of Icahn companies and is calling Occidental's recent agreement to purchase Anadarko for $38 billion 'fundamentally misguided and hugely overpriced.'

What's Next

Reuters reported Icahn may seek a meeting of shareholders to remove and replace directors. He believes Occidental should have been a seller rather than a buyer in the current market.

Occidental's stock traded lower at $51.84 per share Thursday afternoon. Anadarko Petroleum was little changed at $71.23 per share.

Related Links:

Cramer Gives Thumbs-Down To Buffett's Involvement With Occidental Petroleum

3 Reasons Goldman Added Chevron To Its America's Conviction List



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:44pREPORT : Gannett, GateHouse Media in Merger Talks
PU
01:29pCBS REPORTEDLY PREPPING FOR TALKS WI : What's Different Now?
PU
01:24pSNAP SEES VERY LARGE UPTICK IN VOLUM : Halftime Report' Highlights Unusual Optio..
PU
01:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Snap Options Trader Makes Big Bet On More Near-Term Upside
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Clarida Says He Would Distinguish Between A Flat Tre..
PU
01:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Clarida Says Global Slowdowns Affect US Economic Dat..
PU
01:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aramark Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker; Mantle Ridge Is ..
PU
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
12:59pPRO : 3 Factors Driving Bitcoin Higher
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About