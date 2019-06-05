Cboe Global Markets : Wipro To Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated; Terms Not Disclosed

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 8:00:06 AM

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO)), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a global digital engineering and manufacturing solutions company.

ITI is a world leader in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) interoperability software services. Through its key solutions for Model Based Enterprise (MBE), data interoperability and data migration, ITI provides the building blocks for Industry 4.0, to help build 'next generation' digital enterprises.