Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Wipro To Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated; Terms Not Disclosed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 09:38am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Wipro To Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated; Terms Not Disclosed

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 8:00:06 AM

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO)), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a global digital engineering and manufacturing solutions company.

ITI is a world leader in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) interoperability software services. Through its key solutions for Model Based Enterprise (MBE), data interoperability and data migration, ITI provides the building blocks for Industry 4.0, to help build 'next generation' digital enterprises.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 13:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
09:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Campbell Soup Co Executive On Mexico Tariffs Says Recent D..
PU
09:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : QuinStreet, Inc. Acquires MyBankTracker.com; Terms Not Dis..
PU
09:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019
PU
09:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cue Biopharma Enters Into At-The-Market Offering Agreement..
PU
09:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Wipro To Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated; T..
PU
09:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kratos Receives $31.8M Sole Source Unmanned Aerial Target ..
PU
09:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : OptimizeRx Prices ~1.54M Share Common Stock Offering At $1..
PU
09:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Spain's Parliament Speaker Says Suspended Catalans Will No..
PU
09:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China's State Planning Commission's Vice Chairman Says Chi..
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Evans Says Nervous About Low Inflation
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,41
P/E ratio 2020 25,04
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capitalization 12 273 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC11.26%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.00%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.48%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About