Cboe Global Markets : With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil

0
06/12/2019 | 01:34pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/12/2019 11:58:47 AM

Nano-cap Fuel Cell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares spiked higher after the company reported a licensing deal with Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) Research and Engineering company.

This isn't the first partnership between the two companies. Back in 2016, Exxon Mobil partnered with FuelCell Energy to advance its technology that may improve CCS efficiency and affordability for large natural gas-fired power plants.

The safety of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is being questioned after an explosion at a hydrogen fueling station in Norway. The explosion prompted Toyota and Hyundai to freeze new sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

FuelCell on Tuesday afternoon filed a non-timely 10-Q filing giving a comprehensive summary of a company's financial performance.

Fuel Cell Energy shares traded up 47 percent at 59 cents Wednesday afternoon.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
