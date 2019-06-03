Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of America Still Likes Alphabet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:34pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of America Still Likes Alphabet

Dave Royse 6/3/2019 10:52:35 AM

If the federal government were to try to break up Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), it would likely take several years and, though it would be a major distraction for management, a federal probe could actually be good for Google's long-term value, Bank of America said Monday.

Shares of Alphabet were down sharply after the open on Monday following reports late Friday that the Justice Department is preparing to open an antitrust investigation into Google.

'Potential implications for Google could include new regulations on business practices, or an antitrust probe leading to a breakup,' Bank of America analyst Justin Post wrote Monday.

Still A Buy

Post kept a Buy rating on Alphabet, noting it's not the first time by any stretch that Google has been under regulatory scrutiny, which is likely to some degree already accounted for.

'We don't anticipate a material change to Google's business practices or estimates,' Post wrote about the short-term implications.

He also said even if the government were to try to split the company, it would likely take more than five years. Post also pointed to the mid-1990s federal effort to break up Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) as an obvious parallel and noted the company and its stock did well during and after that effort.

Long-Term benefits

Post said there could be long-term benefits of a Google breakup effort, including an urgency at the company to monetize platforms, better allocation of capital and more operational transparency.

It's also worth a reminder, Post noted, that the investigation could lead to nothing. He pointed to a Federal Trade Commission probe into Google in 2013 on whether Google unfairly dominated web search rivals. Nothing came of it. There's still likely to be concern among other FAANG companies, however.

'If the DOJ moves ahead, an investigation would likely embolden critics of Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants as well, causing rhetoric to could heat up during the 2020 election year,' Post said.

Price Action

Shares of Alphabet were down more than 5.5 percent at time of publication to $1,044.

Related Links:

Alphabet's Google Braces For Antitrust Investigation From The Justice Department

The 'Very Difficult' Math And Logic Behind EU's $2.7 Billion Google Fine



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:33:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Raytheon Wins US Air Force Contract To Mentor A Small Busi..
PU
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fitch Ratings Says US Tariffs On Mexico May Threaten USMCA..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's Says it is Committed to Sticking With its OPEC Oi..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite O..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal
PU
01:39pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharm..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rules Environmental Impact Stat..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genomic Health Highlights Secondary Analysis Of TAILORx Re..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Centrus Energy Subsidiary American Centrifuge Has Been Awa..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About