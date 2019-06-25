Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : XRP/USD Lags Behind Bitcoin And Ethereum As Consolidation Sets In

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
XRP/USD Lags Behind Bitcoin And Ethereum As Consolidation Sets In

John Isige 6/25/2019 8:54:44 AM

  • Ripple briefly stepped above $0.5 in the recent Bitcoin driven the surge.
  • XRP/USD is expected to trade sideways above $0.46 in the coming sessions as consolidation takes over.

Ripple's formidable gains saw it trade above $0.5 level for the first time this year. Although the correction followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin, Ripple gains greatly lagged behind the largest asset which is currently trading closer to its 15-months high.

On the other hand, XRP/USD has been forming a higher low pattern from June's low marginally above $0.3800. Initially, the struggle at $0.4600 capped gains while the downside was supported at $0.4200. The correction above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100 SMA as well as the 100 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) ignited the momentum as Ripple broke past $0.48 hurdle and eventually climbed above $0.50.

In the meantime, while trading at $0.4714, the upside is immediately limited by the descending trendline. A step above the trendline will allow XRP to move closer to $0.5.

On the downside, XRP/USD is supported by the 50 SMA 1-h and the Bollinger Band 4-h middle. Additional support lies with $0.4600 and $0.4400. The primary support is observed at $0.4200 but Ripple is expected to trade sideways above $0.46 in the coming sessions as consolidation takes over.

XRP/USD 1-h chart

Image Sourced From Pixabay



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growt..
PU
12:01pFINTECH FOCUS REWIND : This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US House Democratic Caucus Chair Jefferies Says House On T..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun 13.6 vs 2.7 Prior
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US May Retail Sales Unrevised At +0.5%, May Retail Sales E..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Dallas Fed Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for Jun..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cross-Border Trucking Volumes Jump In Otay Mesa Port Of En..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA CB Consumer Confidence for Jun 121.5 vs 131.2 Est; Pri..
PU
12:01pMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA New Home Sales for May 626K vs 686K Est; Prior 673K
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.96%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.08%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.20%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.57%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About