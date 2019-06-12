Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Xynomic Pharma Pops Higher After FDA Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Xynomic Pharma Pops Higher After FDA Update

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/12/2019 11:38:09 AM

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) announced it recently held a 'pre-IND' meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its pan-PAF inhibitor XP-102 for the treatment of cancers.

Xynomic said it's on track to file this Investigational New Drug application in the second half of 2019. The FDA has addressed Xynomic's questions and provided advice on the overall clinical development plan to advance the drugs.

'Our meeting with the FDA was a major step forward and the feedback provided by the agency was valuable in our development of clinical and regulatory strategies that will support our goal of advancing XP-102 through clinical development,' said Mark Xu, Xynomic CEO. 'We believe that XP-102 holds potential as an innovative therapy against B-RAF V600 mutated solid tumors including CRC and non-small cell lung cancer and hairy cell leukemia.'

Shares traded as high as $3.83 on extremely heavy volume. The stock normally trades about 27,000 shares over the course of an entire day and there were about 160,000 shares traded less than two hours into Wednesday's session.

Xynomic shares traded up 2.5% at $3.47 at time of publication after gaining 11.6% Tuesday.

Related Links:

Sorrento Therapeutics Could IPO Its Scilex Unit

Synlogics Wins $80M Investment From Ginkgo



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 17:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pres Trump Says Is Discussing A 'Big Transaction' With Pol..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobi..
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Realpage Announces That It Has Agreed To Acquire Substanti..
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Xynomic Pharma Pops Higher After FDA Update
PU
01:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Different Options Strategies For Different Traders
PU
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pres Trump Says He Has A Feeling We're Going To Make A Dea..
PU
01:04pKNOW YOUR OPTIONS : The Basics of Calls And Puts
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These 4 Charts Are Looking Better And Better
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Highlights From The OTCQX Resources Conference (Part 1)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.76%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About