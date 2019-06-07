Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Yatra India Filed Petition With High Court Of Delhi Seeking Interim Relief Against Sunil Narain; In Its Initial Response, Yatra India Has Denied To The Complaint.

06/07/2019 | 10:18am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/7/2019 8:40:49 AM

On June4, 2019, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police (the 'EOW') registered a First Information Report to initiate an investigation of a criminal complaint (the 'Complaint') previously filed with the EOW by Mr.Sunil Narain (the 'Complainant'), one of the Sellers. The Complaint alleged, among other things, cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with Yatra India's performance of its obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement, which Yatra India has denied in its initial response to the Complaint. The Complaint was originally filed against (i)Yatra India, (ii)certain officers and directors of Company subsidiaries, including Yatra India, and (iii)a partner in Yatra India's external auditing firm (the 'Respondents', and together with the Complainant, the 'Parties'). As relief, the Complainant requested that appropriate action be taken in response to the alleged criminal acts, including, among other things, the registration of a First Information Report.

Separately, on May30, 2019, Yatra India filed a petition with the High Court of Delhi seeking, among other things, interim relief against the Complaintant. Based on the petition, on May 31, 2019, the High Court of Delhi issued an order granting certain interim relief to Yatra India referring the matter to arbitration and also appointing an arbitrator. The arbitration proceedings in the matter have commenced accordingly.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:17:07 UTC
