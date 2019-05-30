Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Zafgen Announces Receipt Of Type A Meeting Minutes From FDA Regarding Clinical Hold For ZGN-1061; Co. Is Also Exploring A Second IND For ZGN-1061 In A Population With A Higher Inmet Medical Need

05/30/2019 | 07:39am EDT
Zafgen Announces Receipt Of Type A Meeting Minutes From FDA Regarding Clinical Hold For ZGN-1061; Co. Is Also Exploring A Second IND For ZGN-1061 In A Population With A Higher Inmet Medical Need

Received FDA Type A meeting minutes related to previously announced clinical hold
FDA acknowledged newly developed in vitro assays of human plasma coagulation and tissue factor expression qualitatively differentiate ZGN-1061
Company is working with FDA to translate in vitro data and confirm relevant safety margins in an in vivo model
Additionally, Zafgen is exploring a second IND for ZGN-1061 in a population with higher unmet medical need

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, today announced the receipt of minutes from its Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the clinical hold for ZGN-1061.

Zafgen provided key new data in advance of the meeting, including newly developed in vitro assays of human plasma coagulation using endothelial cells and assessment of tissue factor expression with endothelial cells, and other supportive new assays. The Company is working with FDA to gain alignment on an in vivo animal model to confirm relevant safety margins as a next step toward resolving the clinical hold. Zafgen will be prepared to rapidly implement the agreed upon work.

'The Type A meeting with the FDA for ZGN-1061 was marked by constructive dialogue and progress driven by the important new data that the team worked diligently to provide to inform the discussion. This effort for Zafgen was led by highly experienced members of our team, Dr. Priya Singhal, our new Head of R&D, and Lisa Percival, our Vice President of Regulatory,' said Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer. 'We believe the new in vitro data generated was encouraging, and the FDA was helpful with guidance regarding data needed to move forward in type 2 diabetes.'

Additionally, the Company is evaluating serious, rare disease indications that have few or no approved therapies in which ZGN-1061 could potentially benefit patients. The FDA was supportive of Zafgen seeking guidance on a second investigational new drug application (IND) for ZGN-1061, as appropriate.

Zafgen will provide an update on development plans by the end of the third quarter of 2019.



CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC
