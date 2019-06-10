Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Zafgen Highlights Full Results Of Phase 2 Trial For ZGN-1061 At American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions

06/10/2019 | 08:03am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Zafgen Highlights Full Results Of Phase 2 Trial For ZGN-1061 At American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/10/2019 6:21:20 AM

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company presented the full results of its Phase 2 clinical trial for ZGN-1061 in an oral presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions. Zafgen also presented a poster on data demonstrating that treatment with ZGN-1061 improved measures of glycemic control, including insulin sensitivity and beta-cell function.
Zafgen previously announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial conducted outside the U.S., including data for the second cohort that included doses up to 1.8 mg, in January 2019. The clinical trial met all of its primary objectives at the 1.8 mg dose, which included glycemic control, or change in A1C, and safety and tolerability. The 12-week data demonstrated that treatment with the 1.8 mg dose of ZGN-1061 produced substantially more improvement in A1C versus placebo than the 0.9 mg dose versus placebo. Progressive and notable reduction in body weight also occurred in patients treated with the 1.8 mg dose. The data showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile for ZGN-1061, with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no cardiovascular (CV) safety signals observed in the trial.
The Phase 2 clinical trial also examined the effects of ZGN-1061 on other markers of glycemic control. In data presented during the poster session, patients who participated in a mixed-meal tolerance test demonstrated significant improvements in postprandial glucose excursion with ZGN-1061 (p

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 12:02:02 UTC
