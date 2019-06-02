Cboe Global Markets : Ziopharm Oncology Provides Positive Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma at #ASCO19

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 9:17:59 AM

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) today announced the presentation of new interim analyses of clinical data from two ongoing substudies in its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex (Ad+V), both as monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or progressive glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) in adults, at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago from May 31 to June 4, 2019.

'Profiling an expanded number of patients with rGBM shows that Controlled IL-12 engages patients' immune systems which we previously showed was an indicator of improved overall survival,' said Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Ziopharm. 'Furthermore, we demonstrate that Controlled IL-12 can be combined with a PD-1 inhibitor and the initial data from this phase 1 trial are consistent with immune-mediated anti-tumor effects with a favorable safety profile. As the follow up from these substudies continues, we remain encouraged by the application of Controlled IL-12 as monotherapy and the combination data support our plans to initiate a phase 2 trial combining Controlled IL-12 with a second PD-1 inhibitor in the next few weeks.'

In the setting of rGBM, the Company previously reported phase 1 data from the 'Main Study' which demonstrated an increased median overall survival (mOS) of 12.7 months with 13.1 months follow up for 15 patients that received 20mg/day veledimex, which further improved to 17.8 months in the 40% of patients receiving low-dose steroids.1 In this study, improvements in mOS correlated with IL-12-mediated activation of peripheral blood immune cells as assessed by serially measuring the ratio of CD8+/FoxP3+ ('killer/suppressor') T cells described as 'cytoindex.'

The Company announced earlier this year the completion of the enrollment in an 'Expansion Substudy' (Clinicaltrials.gov NCT03679754) that enlarged the phase 1 trial by an additional 36 patients with Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus 20mg/day veledimex for up to 14 days. Interim results from this substudy were presented today in the poster presentation 'Evaluation of Controlled IL-12 as Monotherapy in Subjects with Recurrent GBM' and demonstrated:

Local, regulated IL-12 production using Ad+V in subjects with rGBM rapidly and safely activates the immune system;

75% of patients received low-dose steroids (≤ 20 mg cumulative dexamethasone dosed over 15 days);

Adverse reactions (ARs) were consistent with prior studies of Ad+V, predictable, dose-related, and promptly reversible upon discontinuation of veledimex;

Cytoindex, an emerging biomarker, showed immune activation; Consistent with results seen in Main Study (Clinicaltrials.gov NCT02026271) which correlated with mOS;

No drug-related deaths were reported;

Mean follow-up is 3.7 months (with min. of 1 month and max of 7.5 months).

The Company previously reported on serial biopsies in patients with rGBM that Controlled IL-12 resulted in sustained influx of T cells and upregulation of PD-1 expression.2 This supports combining Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus 10 to 20mg/day veledimex for up to 14 days with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Clinicaltrials.gov NCT03636477). Initial data and observations were presented today in the poster presentation 'Evaluation of Controlled IL-12 in Combination with a PD-1 Inhibitor in Subjects with Recurrent GBM', and part of the oral discussion 'Selected Abstracts of Excellence' at 4:30 pm (CT) on Sunday, June 2. The following were shown:

66% of patients in the first two cohorts received low-dose steroids ( Cytoindex improved compared with Ad+V as monotherapy lending support that combination may lead to improved mOS;

First two cohorts evaluating increasing doses of PD-1 inhibitor revealed a similar safety profile as Ad+V monotherapy and ARs were manageable and reversible without synergistic toxicities;

ARs during follow-on nivolumab dosing were consistent with reports for PD-1 inhibition;

Enrollment is ongoing per 3+3 dose-escalation;

Mean follow-up is 4.5 months (with min. of 0.4 months and max of 10.1 months).

'Glioblastoma is a devastating brain cancer with few treatment options demonstrating success and a significant need for new treatment options. The Controlled IL-12 platform that appears to have activity as monotherapy is now being studied in an expanded group of patients and the new data confirms that combining Controlled IL-12 with PD-1 inhibitor is a rational combination. The encouraging safety and efficacy data previously observed in monotherapy may be enhanced with immune checkpoint inhibitors to engage the body's own immune system to generate an anti-tumor response against recurrent glioblastoma,' said Dr. Antonio Chiocca, M.D., Ph.D., poster author and Professor of Neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School, Surgical Director of the Center for Neuro-oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Chairman of Neurosurgery and Co-Director of the Institute for the Neurosciences at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

These data support Ziopharm's continued development of its Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex as a drug to control the production of interleukin 12 (IL-12).