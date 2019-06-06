Cboe Global Markets : i3 Verticals Prices 4.49M Share Follow-On Offering of Common Stock @$22.75/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/6/2019 3:23:20 AM

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 4,491,763 shares of Class A common stock at $22.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 673,764 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock in the offering (approximately $20.9 million) to repay outstanding indebtedness, and the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering (approximately $75.5 million) will be used to purchase common units of i3 Verticals, LLC directly from certain selling unitholders.

Cowen, Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are serving as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters, KeyBanc Capital Markets is serving as bookrunner and D.A. Davidson & Co. is serving as co-manager for the offering.