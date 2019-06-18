Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Going Global: New Age Beverages Launches CBD Line In Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Going Global: New Age Beverages Launches CBD Line In Hong Kong

Jayson Derrick 6/18/2019 10:53:57 AM

The Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural products company New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) announced its first major international expansion Tuesday.

What Happened

New Age said in a press release it will launch its 'NHANCED CBD line of products in Hong Kong through the umbrella of its wholly owned Health Sciences Division. The product line up includes a CBD oil, CBD body cream and CBD roll-on gel.

The products will be available for sale as of Tuesday through direct-to-consumer product consultants and a new e-commerce website, according to New Age. The initial launch area includes Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Why It's Important

The launch of CBD in Hong Kong represents a step forward in the company's mission to become a worldwide leader in the growing CBD market, said Shon Whitney, the senior vice president of sales and marketing at New Age's recently acquired Morinda business.

'In addition to this launch, we have already finalized formulas and are moving to production of CBD-infused beverages and dietary supplements, which we are launching in initial markets this year and will continue to roll out globally as the regulatory landscape allows,' Whitney said.

What's Next

New Age also said in its press release it has plans to launch CBD products in 58 additional countries throughout the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

New Age shares were trading higher by 2.61% to $4.71 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal

New Age Beverages Reports 400% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Photo courtesy of New Age Beverages.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says Unsure If Tariffs Alone Will Stop Chi..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1M Wastewater Rehabilitation..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says 'Dialogue Is Proven To Be Unsuccessfu..
PU
12:54pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Up 3.7%; Digital Ally Shares Plummet
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lakefront Futures & Options To Market Trucking Freight Fut..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Trade Team To Meet Japanese Trade Officials On Sideline..
PU
12:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says He Hopes US, Japan Will Have Trade Ag..
PU
12:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Be Bold With This Junk Bond ETF
PU
12:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lighthizer Reaffirms No Decision Has Been Made Yet On Next..
PU
12:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kudlow Says China Has Not Asked For An Accommodation On Hu..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC11.56%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.40%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.87%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.27%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About