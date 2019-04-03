Inside Volatility Trading: April 3, 2019

Sources: www.cftc.gov and Bloomberg
Net leveraged money in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures-assets predominantly managed by hedge funds-began rebuilding short positions as equity markets recovered from late December losses. In contrast, leveraged long VIX exchange-traded products-assets predominantly owned by retail investors-started to trend higher in 2019.
Video - Volatility under pressure as SPX finishes Q1 strong, front month & May VIX futures at a premium to spot, short-dated realized volatility around 13%, APR call activity in VIX options, & looking ahead to next week. 3/29/2019
