Inside Volatility Trading: April 3, 2019

04/03/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Sources: www.cftc.gov and Bloomberg
Net leveraged money in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures-assets predominantly managed by hedge funds-began rebuilding short positions as equity markets recovered from late December losses. In contrast, leveraged long VIX exchange-traded products-assets predominantly owned by retail investors-started to trend higher in 2019.

VOLATILITY NEWS

NOTABLE TRADES
Video - Volatility under pressure as SPX finishes Q1 strong, front month & May VIX futures at a premium to spot, short-dated realized volatility around 13%, APR call activity in VIX options, & looking ahead to next week. 3/29/2019
EVENTS
Cboe Will Be Attending
April 3-5, Credit Suisse Global Trading Forumin Miami, FL
April 10, Volatility and Tail Risk Hedging Investing Educational Eventin London, England
April 24-25, CTA Expoin New York, NY
April 30-May 1, Time Summitin Pinehurst, NC

Cboe Will Be Exhibiting
April 2-3, S&P Japan ETF Conferencein Tokyo, Japan
April 24-25, TradeTech Europein Paris, France

To sign up for this newsletter, or if you have any questions or feedback, please email Alexa Auerbach, Director of Product Marketing, at aauerbach@cboe.com.

To learn more about the VIX Index, visit

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:21:01 UTC
