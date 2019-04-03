Inside Volatility Trading: April 3, 2019

Sources: www.cftc.gov and Bloomberg

Net leveraged money in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures-assets predominantly managed by hedge funds-began rebuilding short positions as equity markets recovered from late December losses. In contrast, leveraged long VIX exchange-traded products-assets predominantly owned by retail investors-started to trend higher in 2019.

VOLATILITY NEWS

NOTABLE TRADES



Video - Volatility under pressure as SPX finishes Q1 strong, front month & May VIX futures at a premium to spot, short-dated realized volatility around 13%, APR call activity in VIX options, & looking ahead to next week. 3/29/2019



EVENTS

Cboe Will Be Attending



April 3-5, Credit Suisse Global Trading Forum in Miami, FL

April 10, Volatility and Tail Risk Hedging Investing Educational Event in London, England

April 24-25, CTA Expo in New York, NY

April 30-May 1, Time Summit in Pinehurst, NC



Cboe Will Be Exhibiting

April 2-3, S&P Japan ETF Conference in Tokyo, Japan

April 24-25, TradeTech Europe in Paris, France



To sign up for this newsletter, or if you have any questions or feedback, please email Alexa Auerbach, Director of Product Marketing, at aauerbach@cboe.com.

To learn more about the VIX Index, visit