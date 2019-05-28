Inside Volatility Trading: May 28, 2019

Hedge Funds Continue Building Short VIX® Positions While Retail Goes Long

Sources: www.cftc.gov and Bloomberg

In May, net leveraged money in VIX futures-assets predominantly managed by hedge funds-hit record short positions for 2019, while assets in global long VIX exchange-traded products-products predominantly owned by retail investors-continued to gather assets.

