Inside Volatility Trading: May 28, 2019

05/28/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

Hedge Funds Continue Building Short VIX® Positions While Retail Goes Long

Sources: www.cftc.gov and Bloomberg

In May, net leveraged money in VIX futures-assets predominantly managed by hedge funds-hit record short positions for 2019, while assets in global long VIX exchange-traded products-products predominantly owned by retail investors-continued to gather assets.

VOLATILITY NEWS

NOTABLE TRADESVideo | Mixed trading session in Asia boosts U.S. markets, risk being pushed to the back end of $VIX Futures curve, traders selling May $VIX Options ahead of settlement, earnings: $JWN, $TGT, & $AAP; FOMC minutes, & ECB monetary policy.

EVENTS

Cboe Will Be Exhibiting: Cboe Will Be Attending:
June 3-5, FIA IDX in London, England. June 19-21,IMN Index -
June 18-20, Fixed Income Leaders Global Indexing & ETFsin
Summitin Philadelphia, PA. Dana Point, CA


For questions or to provide feedback on the newsletter, please email Alexa Auerbach, Director of Product Marketing at [email protected].

To learn more about the VIX Index, visit www.cboe.com/vix

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 19:33:07 UTC
