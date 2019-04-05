Log in
Investor's Manual: What Are Futures?

04/05/2019 | 10:42am EDT
Investor's Manual: What Are Futures?

TD Ameritrade Network 4/5/2019 9:01:40 AM

A futures contract is a legally binding agreement to buy or sell a standardized asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Typically, futures contracts are traded electronically on exchanges such as CME Group, which is the largest futures exchange in the U.S.

Many futures contracts-such as those based on crude oil, gold, soybeans, and more-have origins quite literally at ground level (or below ground). What futures markets do over the short- and long-term can tell investors a lot about what's going on in the world (how much it will cost to fill your gas tank before your summer road trip, for example).

All futures contracts are 'standardized,' and spell out certain specifications, including:

  • Quality and quantity of a commodity
  • Unit pricing of the asset and minimum price fluctuation (tick size)
  • Date and geographic location for physical 'delivery' of the underlying asset (but actual physical delivery rarely happens, as most contracts are liquidated before the delivery date). TD Ameritrade does not allow for physical delivery of the underlying asset.

For example, a December 2018 corn futures contract traded on CME Group represents 5,000 bushels of the grain (trading in dollars per bushel)to be delivered by a certain date that month. Crude oil futures represent 1,000 barrels of oil, and are quoted in dollars and cents per barrel.

Time to Hit the Market?

TD Ameritrade offers a broad array of futures trading tools and resources. Qualified traders can trade more than 60 futures products virtually 24 hours per day, six days per week.

To further explore the world of futures trading, visit the TD Ameritrade futures trading page.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:41:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
P/E ratio 2020 21,23
EV / Sales 2019 9,22x
EV / Sales 2020 8,51x
Capitalization 10 680 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 806
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 389
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.56%43 561
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.10%24 671
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 506
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.34%22 128
