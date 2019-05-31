Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meet IOTA: The Cryptocurrency For The Internet-Of-Things

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:49pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Meet IOTA: The Cryptocurrency For The Internet-Of-Things

Wayne Duggan 5/31/2019 12:43:12 PM

There's seemingly a cryptocurrency out there for everything these days, including Titcoin for the adult entertainment industry, Potcoin for the cannabis industry and Legends Room for Las Vegas gentleman's clubs.

But while some of these cryptocurrencies may have limited long-term utility, the IOTA Foundation has partnered with a number of heavy hitters in the tech industry to launch a cryptocurrency specifically designed for the Internet of things.

Tangle Angle

The IOTA currency is unique thanks to its blockless 'tangle' ledger system, which has no limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second. Tangle will help companies handle the imminent rise in micropayments that will accompany the IoT boom, according to IOTA mathematician Serguei Popov.

'The tangle naturally succeeds the blockchain as its next evolutionary step, and offers features that are required to establish a machine-to-machine micropayment system,' Popov recently wrote.

No Need For Fees

IOTA is based on the idea that the microfees associated with bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions that serve to incentivize mining - and transaction validation - will become unfeasible as the number of IoT micropayments skyrocket. Since IOTA requires no mining to validate transactions, transaction fees are unnecessary.

The aim of IOTA and its partners, which include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and PricewaterhouseCoopers, is to provide IoT participants an easy, fast and safe way to exchange, buy and trade datasets. The more devices and companies become connected on the IoT, the more data there will be available on demand. Millions of sensors are constantly collecting data, most of which sits unused but could potentially be useful and valuable in certain situations.

Editor's note: IOTA co-founder Dominik Schiener told Cointelegraph in an email, 'We have never mentioned that any of the companies which are participating in the marketplace are our 'partners'. We call them participants.'

Room For Growth

BG Perspectives estimates that business-to-business spending will grow to be a $267-billion market by 2020, and IOTA could play a central role in that expansion.

Since its November launch, IOTA has flown mostly under the radar while bitcoin and Ethereum capture most of the headlines. But IOTA has now quietly grown to a market cap of nearly $14 billion, making it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Related Links:

A Guide To Who Loves And Hates Cryptocurrency

Does Bitcoin Actually Hold Any Value At All?



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olso..
PU
02:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Texas Governor Abbott Says He Remains Opposed To Tariffs B..
PU
01:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Barclays, On Expectation For Fed Rate Cuts In 2019, Cites ..
PU
01:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Trader Making Aggressive Bearish Play On Finisar
PU
01:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexican Deputy Economic Minister Says Mexico Will Do What ..
PU
01:49pMEET IOTA : The Cryptocurrency For The Internet-Of-Things
PU
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FedEx Move To 7-Day Ground Delivery Will Have Costs Before..
PU
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Chamber Of Commerce Official Says Trump's Threatened Ta..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : J&J Spokesperson Says Talc Trial Had 'Significant Legal An..
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Is A 'Stock Picker's Market,' And Are We In One Now?
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,51
P/E ratio 2020 24,28
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,69x
Capitalization 11 900 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 900
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.66%46 581
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 347
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.44%26 510
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE29.30%23 155
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About