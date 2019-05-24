Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cavco Industries Gains After Q4 Results; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:18pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cavco Industries Gains After Q4 Results; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Lisa Levin 5/24/2019 1:39:17 PM

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.43 percent to 25,600 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39 percent to 7,657. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.33 percent to 2,831.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose by 0.6 percent on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC), up 9 percent, and ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN), up 7 percent.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.3 percent.

Top Headline

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported downbeat results for its first quarter.

Foot Locker reported first-quarter earnings of $1.53 per share Friday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61 by 4.97 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.078 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the quarter, Foot Locker said it opened 14 new stores, remodeled or relocated 13 stores and closed 34 stores. Comps rose 4.6 percent, the retailer said.

Equities Trading UP

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares shot up 14 percent to $7.31. Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria with a Buy rating.

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) got a boost, shooting up 14 percent to $155.18 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares were also up, gaining 20 percent to $23.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company raised its FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Urban Tea Inc (NASDAQ: MYT) shares tumbled 54 percent to $1.09 after the company announced a direct offering of its ordinary shares worth approximately $4.6 million.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) were down 20 percent to $3.82 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.3 million shares priced at $4.77 per share.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) was down, falling 17 percent to $43.87 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9 percent to $58.43, while gold traded down 0.2 percent to $1,283.50.

Silver traded down 0.4 percent Friday to $14.55, while copper rose 0.7 percent to $2.699.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.56 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index climbed 0.66 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index surged 1.19 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 0.49 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.67 percent while UK shares rose 0.65 percent.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders fell 2.1 percent for April, versus economists' expectations for a 2 percent drop.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs declined by 5 to 797 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
04:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'FCC and DOJ may agree on Sprint, T-Mobile merger' -New Yo..
PU
03:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Facebook Settlement Delayed By FTC Split; Facebook Settlem..
PU
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : As Electric Car Makers Ramp Production, Lithium ETF Is Com..
PU
03:18pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Cavco Industries Gains After Q4 Results; Diffusion..
PU
02:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Approves Incyte's Jakafi For The Treatment Of Patients..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Military Says Intelligence Suggests A 'Campaign' By Ira..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russian Lawmaker Says Russia Could Raise Question Of US Tr..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pentagon Says Of 1,500 Additional Troops, Only About 900 W..
PU
01:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pentagon Says None Of The Additional Forces Headed To Iraq..
PU
01:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Baker Hughes Reports US Total Oil Rigs Down 2
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,41
P/E ratio 2020 24,19
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
Capitalization 11 857 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 857
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC7.86%45 814
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.66%39 503
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 211
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.26%23 066
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About