Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.3%; Provention Bio Shares Spike Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 03:33pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.3%; Provention Bio Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin 6/10/2019 1:54:26 PM

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49 percent to 26112 while the NASDAQ rose 1.26 percent to 7,840. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.66 percent to 2,892.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 1.3 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN), up 8 percent, and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE), up 8 percent.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 0.7 percent.

Top Headline

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is buying Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) for about $15.7 billion. Each share of Tableau class A, B stock will be exchanged for $1.103 shares of Salesforce's common stock.

Tableau Software is an interactive data visualization software company and Salesforce is a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco.

Equities Trading UP

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares shot up 197 percent to $12.93 following publication of the results of a National Institutes of Health, or NIH,-sponsored study online in the New England Journal of Medicine as well as presentation of the same at the 79th Annual American Diabetes Association Meeting. Provention Bio said the 'At-Risk' study that evaluated its PRV-031, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the prevention or delay of clinical Type 1 diabetes, or TID, in relatives who are at high-risk of developing the disease showed that a single 14-day course of the investigational asset significantly delayed the onset and diagnosis of clinical T1D by a median of two years in children, compared to placebo.

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) got a boost, shooting up 48 percent to $3.01. Vuzix and NNTC announced fully autonomous AI-Powered face recognition system integrated on smart glasses.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were also up, gaining 891 percent to $3.15 after the company inked an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). NovaBay's eye care product called Avenova is designed for removal of microorganisms and debris which typically leads to meibomian gland dysfunction, dry eye and blepharitis. The company said Monday Avenova will start selling on Amazon at a price of $29.99 and without a prescription.

Equities Trading DOWN

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares tumbled 53 percent to $0.6189 following news the company initiated a court supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company previously warned about a potential bankruptcy on May 10.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) were down 21 percent to $5.42 after the company announced a direct offering of 833,000 shares at $6.60 per share for $5 million in gross proceeds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) was down, falling 12 percent to $4.32 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.35 per share, versus net income of $0.39 per share. Its revenue rose 10 percent to $62.0 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3 percent to $53.28, while gold traded down 1.1 percent to $1,331.30.

Silver traded down 2.4 percent Monday to $14.67, while copper rose 1.4 percent to $2.663.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.21 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.63 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.61 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 0.77 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.34 percent while UK shares rose 0.59 percent.

Economics

On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:32:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : NBA Finals Game 5 Prices Are The Most Expensive Sporting E..
PU
03:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Weighing More Iran Sanctions Over Trade With Europe
PU
03:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ILJIN SNT Sends Letter To Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sharehol..
PU
03:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The IMX Reaches A Six-Month High After May's Volatility
PU
03:33pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down 1.3%; Provention Bio Shares Spike H..
PU
03:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Roche Extends Deadline For Spark Acquisition As US, UK Reg..
PU
03:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : In Mexico, Officials Prioritize Safeguarding High-Crime Hi..
PU
03:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Northrop Grumman Corporation Awarded Contract To Provide M..
PU
03:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Microsoft's Project Scarlett, EA Updates To 'Apex Legends'..
PU
02:48pREPORT : CBS Board Could Talk About Viacom Deal This Week
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.34%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.62%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.39%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.23%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About