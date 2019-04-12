Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 250 Points; TRACON Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 250 Points; TRACON Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin 4/12/2019 1:38:54 PM

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.96 percent to 26,393.30 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.32 percent to 7973.14. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.57 percent to 2,904.86.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday afternoon, the financial shares rose 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) up 10 percent, and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) up 12 percent.

In trading on Friday, health care shares fell 0.7 percent.

Top Headline

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Friday.

JPMorgan said it earned $2.65 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $29.1 billion versus expectations of $2.35 per share and $28.47 billion. Net income for the quarter rose from $8.712 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $9.179 billion.

By segment, Consumer & Community banking revenue rose 9 percent to $13.751 billion, Corporate & Investment Bank revenue fell 6 percent to $9.848 billion, Commercial Banking revenue rose 8 percent to $2.338 billion, Asset & Wealth Management revenue was flat at $3.489 billion, and Corporate revenue more than tripled from $127 million to $425 million.

Equities Trading UP

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares got a boost, shooting up 33 percent to $62.17 after Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion. As part of the merger agreement, Chevron will pay Anadarko shareholders $16.25 in cash plus 0.3869 Chevron shares for each Anadarko share held. The deal values Anadarko's stock at $65 per share and represents a premium of more than 35 percent from Thursday's closing price.

Shares of Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shot up 120 percent to $19.01 on no new news following an offering announced on Thursday. Reebonz has been an extremely momentous stock over the last month.

Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) shares were also up, gaining 52 percent to $22.07. Jumia priced its IPO at $14.50 per ADS.

Equities Trading DOWN

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares dropped 20 percent to $12.01 after the company announced a 5.67 million share offering of shares and warrants priced at $11 per unit.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) were down 18 percent to $0.1962 after the company announced an offering of up to 383.53 million shares of common stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) was down, falling around 51 percent to $0.6399 after it announced shelving of a study of a pipeline asset. TRACON, which develops novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, with the latter through its license to Santen, said it terminated a late-stage study dubbed TAPPAS, of TRC105 in combination with Votrient in patients with advanced or metastatic angiosarcoma. The decision to terminate the study was due to futility, based on the recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which had reviewed the interim unblinded safety and efficacy data. The trial had enrolled 120 patients.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1 percent to $64.21 while gold traded up 0.2 percent to $1,295.20.

Silver traded up 0.7 percent Friday to $14.97ro, while copper rose 2.1 percent to $2.9475.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.16 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.24 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.8 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.54 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.31 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.26 percent.

Economics

The import price index rose 0.6 percent in March, versus a revised 1 percent increase in February. Export prices rose 0.7 percent last month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 96.9 in April, versus a reading of 98.4 in the prior month.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 to 833 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:13pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Dow Rises 250 Points; TRACON Pharmaceuticals Share..
PU
02:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Sell-Side's Takeaways From Amazon's Investor Letter
PU
02:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Farhan Ahmad Is Wanting To Lend A Hand To SMBs
PU
02:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blockchain Can Eradicate Inhumane Working Conditions In Th..
PU
02:13pPREPARING FOR TORONTO : Top Investors To Discuss New Opportunities In Cannabis
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Campbell Signs Definitive Agreement For Sale Of Bolthouse ..
PU
01:53pBAKER HUGHES : US Weekly Rig Count Down 3 Rigs
PU
01:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+
PU
12:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Conduent Filing From Late Thursday Shows Michael Nevin Of ..
PU
11:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Freightos' WebCargo Acquires India-Based Air Freight Bazaa..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About