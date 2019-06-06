Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Day Market Update: At Home Drops On Downbeat Earnings; La Jolla Pharmaceutical Shares Jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Day Market Update: At Home Drops On Downbeat Earnings; La Jolla Pharmaceutical Shares Jump

Lisa Levin 6/6/2019 11:10:20 AM

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.28 percent to 25,610 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05 percent to 7,571. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18 percent to 2,831.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 1.3 percent on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP), up 6 percent, and GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK), up 4 percent.

In trading on Thursday, industrial shares fell by 0.5 percent.

Top Headline

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Ciena's adjusted earnings came in at 48 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 41 cents. Ciena reported second-quarter sales of $865 million, which beat the $819 million estimate.

Equities Trading UP

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares shot up 42 percent to $7.56 after the company's Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) got a boost, shooting up 124 percent to $11.20 after the company showed results from preclinical study of CRV431 'significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.'

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares were also up, gaining 26 percent to $45.03 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares tumbled 48 percent to $9.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and cut FY20 EPS guidance.

Shares of Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) were down 47 percent to $1.0647 after the FDA indicated that an additional clinical trial of Iclaprim will be required before the agency can grant the company marketing approval for the drug, citing concerns about liver toxicity.

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) was down, falling 59 percent to $3.00 after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'D' (default).

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3 percent to $51.53, while gold traded up 0.7 percent to $1,342.40.

Silver traded up 1 percent Thursday to $14.935, while copper rose 0.3 percent to $2.631.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.25 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.13 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index fell 0.36 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.67 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.51 percent while UK shares rose 0.6 percent.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims were unchanged at 218,000 for the latest week. Economists were expecting a reading of 215,000.

The U.S. trade deficit declined 2.1 percent to $50.8 billion in April, compared to revised $51.9 billion in March. However, economists projected a $50.7 billion deficit. Exports fell 2.2 percent to $206.8 billion, while imports slipped 2.2 percent to $257.6 billion in April.

U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at an annual pace of 3.4 percent in the first quarter, versus economists' expectations for a 3.5 percent growth.

Domestic supplies of natural gas climbed 119 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a gain of 111 billion cubic feet.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Laredo, Texas Becomes No. 1 U.S. Trade Hub
PU
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler Chairman Says Decision To Engage In Discussi..
PU
01:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing T-Mobile Deal With Sprint Is Facing Resistance At ..
PU
12:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'AT&T May Spinoff DirecTV, UBS Says, Clearing Way for Dish..
PU
12:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says South America Bloc Me..
PU
12:48pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : At Home Drops On Downbeat Earnings; La Jolla Pharmaceuti..
PU
12:38pTRADER IDEA FEED : 'The trade in Tesla August $250s at $2.70 with shares $180 is..
PU
12:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Insys Therapeutics Board Members Resign After $225M DOJ Se..
PU
12:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing Trump Aide Schlapp Says Moving Toward Path Of Mexi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,67
P/E ratio 2020 25,27
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.31%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About