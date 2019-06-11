Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Day Market Update: Chico's FAS Rises On Upbeat Earnings; CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Plummet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:59pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Day Market Update: Chico's FAS Rises On Upbeat Earnings; CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin 6/11/2019 11:22:07 AM

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26 percent to 26131.18 while the NASDAQ rose 0.43 percent to 7,856.45. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.32 percent to 2,895.91.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A), up 8 percent, and Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI), up 6 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, industrial shares fell by 0.6 percent.

Top Headline

H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its dividend.

H&R Block posted quarterly earnings of $4.32 per share on sales of $2.33 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $4.14 per share on sales of $2.32 billion. H&R Block raised its quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.26 per share.

H&R Block announced plans to acquire Wave Financial for $405 million in cash.

Equities Trading UP

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares shot up 48 percent to $11.00 after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer, a drug for cholera indication.

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) got a boost, shooting up 66 percent to $11.60. ContraVir issued press release highlighting publication of CRV431 data from experimental model of Hep B.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares were also up, gaining 16 percent to $3.9427. Chico's FAS reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 7.0 percent during the quarter. The company also lowered its full-year sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares tumbled 44 percent to $6.26 after the company reported data from its Phase 2b study of Seladelpar in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Data showed reductions in liver fat were minimal and not significant compared to the placebo.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) were down 32 percent to $2.65 after the company announced positive results Tuesday from the ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. The primary endpoint was the reduction in daily smoking, a self-reported measure. Across all treatment arms, subjects on cytisinicline experienced a 74-80-percent median reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked over a 25-day treatment period - compared to a 62-percent reduction in the placebo arms.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) was down, falling 20 percent to $135.24 after rising 21.24 percent on Monday. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $120 to $121.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3 percent to $53.42, while gold traded up 0.1 percent to $1,330.00.

Silver traded up 0.5 percent Tuesday to $14.715, while copper rose 0.5 percent to $2.675.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.75 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.18 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.69 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 1.15 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.59 percent while UK shares rose 0.33 percent.

Economics

The Producer Price Index rose 0.1 percent for May, versus economists' expectations for a 0.1 percent increase.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 16:58:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Get Ready For Another Video Game ETF
PU
12:59pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Chico's FAS Rises On Upbeat Earnings; CymaBay Therapeuti..
PU
12:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : This Forex Trader's Biggest Piece Of Advice For Young Wome..
PU
12:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : National Beverage Shares Fall Amid LaCroix Suit Involving ..
PU
12:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What You Should Know About The Eye Care Product That Sent ..
PU
11:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Jaguar Health Spikes 50% After Subsidiary Receives Preclin..
PU
11:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ziopharm Oncology shares are trading higher after the comp..
PU
11:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Valens, Tilray Increase Extraction Volume, Add Manufacturi..
PU
11:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing European Commission Pres Jean-Claude Juncker Reaff..
PU
11:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Werner Enterprises Expands Mexico Operations With New $8 m..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.27%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.86%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.39%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.52%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About