Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 12:54pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 11:19:16 AM

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 1.43 percent to 24,983 while the NASDAQ fell 1.16 percent to 7,519. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.15 percent to 2,770.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares slipped by just 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE: SBS), up 5 percent, and Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG), up 3 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell by 1.5 percent.

Top Headline

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Dick's Sporting reported quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.92 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.9 billion.

The retailer raised 2019 EPS guidance from $3.15-$3.35 to $3.20-$3.40.

Equities Trading UP

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares shot up 27 percent to $18.11 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.

Shares of Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) got a boost, shooting up 38 percent to $4.51 after announcing orders valued at $2.7 million to secure military communications.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares were also up, gaining 273 percent to $6.11 after reporting Q1 results. Eltek posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares tumbled 25 percent to $18.82 after the company reported downbeat same-store sales for the first quarter and issued a weak outlook. Abercrombie's same-store sales were up 1 percent, short of estimates for growth of 1.3 percent. The company sees flat comparable store sales for the second quarter. The company will also close three stores.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) were down 26 percent to $36.05 following Q1 results. Canada Goose reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents in Canadian dollars, up from 7 cents in the same period last year. The group reported sales of C$156.2 million, up from C$124.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) was down, falling 26 percent to $10.49. Evolent Health expanded partnership with Passport Health Plan to support medicaid beneficiaries in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.2 percent to $57.27, while gold traded up 0.3 percent to $1,280.70

Silver traded up 0.5 percent Wednesday to $14.385, while copper fell 1.2 percent to $2.6625.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.4 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.2 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index fell 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX declined 1.5 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 1.8 percent while UK shares fell 1.2 percent.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 1.3 percent during the first three weeks of May versus April.

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index fell to a reading of 5 for May, versus previous reading of 6.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 16:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : MGI Sues Illumina For Patent Infringement In United States
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump, Turkey's Erdogan To Discuss Trade Issues, S-400 Mis..
PU
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Houlihan Lokey Late Tues. Priced Secondary Offering Of 3M ..
PU
12:54pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Plung..
PU
12:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexican Central Bank Has Cut 2019 GDP Forecast From 1.1-2...
PU
12:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Array BioPharma Highlights Presentation of Updated Overall..
PU
12:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : German Supermarket Chain Lidl Sells Out Of Beyond Meat Bur..
PU
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US House Judiciary Committee Chair Nadler Says 'It Falls T..
PU
12:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mueller Closes Special Counsel's Office, Says Charging Tru..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 777
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.95%46 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.37%40 815
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.25%26 333
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.61%23 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About