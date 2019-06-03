Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Day Market Update: El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Day Market Update: El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin 6/3/2019 11:17:00 AM

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.08 percent to 24,835 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68 percent to 7,402. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.06 percent to 2,750.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares rose 1.7 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD), up 9 percent, and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), up 9 percent.

In trading on Monday, communication services shares fell by 2 percent.

Top Headline

Within a week after rumors swirled of a potential sale, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.

The per share offer price represented a 46-percent premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price for the period ending May 28, the day prior to the one when reports of a potential sale emerged.

Equities Trading UP

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares shot up 45 percent to $8.14 after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company's lead neoantigen vaccine candidate, at ASCO 2019.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) got a boost, shooting up 25 percent to $22.23. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) shares were also up, gaining 14 percent to $66.50 after the company announced it would be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares tumbled 44 percent to $2.2800 after the company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.

Shares of Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) were down 27 percent to $2.3803. Aduro Biotech and Novartis presented results from ongoing Phase 1b study of STING agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody spartalizumab (PDR001) in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas at the ASCO 2019.

FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) was down, falling 72 percent to $0.2152 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq..

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6 percent to $53.20, while gold traded up 1 percent to $1,323.60.

Silver traded up 1.2 percent Monday to $14.74, while copper rose 0.4 percent to $2.6495.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.36 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.28 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 0.49 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.57 percent while UK shares rose 0.32 percent.

Economics

The final reading of manufacturing PMI is slipped to 50.5 for May, versus initial reading of 50.6.

The ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 in May, compared to 52.8 in April. However, economists were expecting a reading of 52.6.

U.S. construction spending was unchanged for April, versus economists' expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak at the Union League Club of Chicago at 1:25 p.m. ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Singapore at 9:45 p.m. ET.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's Says it is Committed to Sticking With its OPEC Oi..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite O..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal
PU
01:39pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharm..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rules Environmental Impact Stat..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genomic Health Highlights Secondary Analysis Of TAILORx Re..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Centrus Energy Subsidiary American Centrifuge Has Been Awa..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of ..
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hyundai Reports North American Sales Up 2% YoY
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trucking Seeks Exemption In Latest California Contractor P..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About