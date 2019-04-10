Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Day Market Update: Global Brass and Copper Gains Following Merger Deal With Wieland-Werke; Helius Medical Technologies Shares Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:33pm EDT
Mid-Day Market Update: Global Brass and Copper Gains Following Merger Deal With Wieland-Werke; Helius Medical Technologies Shares Slide

Lisa Levin 4/10/2019 10:52:56 AM

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.02 percent to 26146.28 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.49 percent to 7948.01. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19 percent to 2,883.60.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the utilities shares rose 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) up 5 percent, and Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) up 3 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, industrial shares fell 0.5 percent.

Top Headline

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.

Delta's first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share beat estimates by 7 cents. Sales of $10.4 billion were slightly ahead of consensus estimates.

Total revenue of $10.4 billion represents the company's largest ever March-ending quarter performance. Unit costs were actually down on a year-over-year basis during a typically seasonally weak period, which was also hampered by weather issues.

Equities Trading UP

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares got a boost, shooting up 89 percent to $1.51 following news of a deal to buy Locality Systems.

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRSS) shot up 25 percent to $43.32 after the company announced a definitive merger agreement with Wieland-Werke AG at $44 per share in cash.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares were also up, gaining 31 percent to $3.43 after the company announced plans to acquire a business proxy network solution provider, NetNut, for $9.7 million in cash and stock.

Equities Trading DOWN

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dropped 65 percent to $2.19 after the FDA declined the company's request for its De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) were down 47 percent to $1.68. Outlook Therapeutics priced its 10.34 million share offering at $2.75 per share.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) was down, falling around 17 percent to $34.74 after the company announced it would delay the data readout timeline on its Huntington's Disease trial.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5 percent to $64.32 while gold traded up 0.2 percent to $1,310.90.

Silver traded down 0.1 percent Wednesday to $15.21, while copper fell 0.4 percent to $2.922.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.14 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.04 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index declined 0.14 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.45 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.21 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.06 percent.

Economics

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent for March, versus economists' expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.

U.S. crude supplies rose 7.029 million barrels for the week ended April 5, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts expected a gain of 2.29 million barrels. Supplies of gasoline fell 7.71 million barrels last week, while distillates dropped 116,000 barrels.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for March is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Houston, TX at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 16:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:33pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Global Brass and Copper Gains Following Merger Deal With..
PU
12:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Wieland Group, Global Brass And Copper Announce Merger
PU
10:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : XRP/USD To Continue Staying Above $0.35 Support
PU
10:53aGBP/USD : Cautious Mood Prevails
PU
10:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : YieldStreet Acquires Athena Art Finance From Carlyle Group..
PU
10:48aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Mixed; Delta Air Lines Tops Q1 Expectations
PU
10:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Second Time's The Charm For Amgen As FDA OKs Bone-Building..
PU
10:23aIT'S FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH : Why Education Never Stops For Investors
PU
09:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection An..
PU
09:23aDELTA AIR LINES CEO : 'Great Start' To New Year
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 194 M
EBIT 2019 758 M
Net income 2019 440 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,35
P/E ratio 2020 21,20
EV / Sales 2019 9,25x
EV / Sales 2020 8,50x
Capitalization 10 666 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 666
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED23.53%45 089
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.18%43 561
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.39%24 563
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 295
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.85%22 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About