CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Mid-Day Market Update: Renren Drops After Q1 Results; ArQule Shares Surge

06/14/2019 | 12:49pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Mid-Day Market Update: Renren Drops After Q1 Results; ArQule Shares Surge

Lisa Levin 6/14/2019 11:10:10 AM

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.1% to 26080.68 while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 7,800.31. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.18% to 2,886.32.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 0.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS), up 5%, and Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE), up 3%.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $5.21, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $5.517 billion, missing estimates by $173 million. The company cut FY2019 sales guidance from $24.5 billion to $22.5 billion.

Equities Trading UP

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares shot up 48% to $1.2585 after the company announced its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's Industrial Hemp program.

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) got a boost, shooting up 38% to $8.69 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory Hematologic Malignancies.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares were also up, gaining 28% to $10.21 after the company entered into a settlement with Bass Pro to reinstate marketing activities; Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $10.

Equities Trading DOWN

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares tumbled 29% to $0.921 after the company reported Q1 results. The company posted adjusted net loss of US$7.4 million for the quarter, versus a year-ago loss of US$18.8 million. Its net revenue fell 17.6% to US$110.4 million.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) were down 29% to $0.7032. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share and regained direct control of Intellectual Property.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) was down, falling 58% to $0.1584 after the company priced a 26.37 million share common stock offering at $0.15 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $52.49, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,351.70.

Silver traded up 0.1% Friday to $14.895, while copper fell 0.9% to $2.6325.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.44%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.48%, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.19%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.74%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.32% while UK shares fell 0.21%.

Economics

U.S. retail sales increased 0.5% for May, versus economists' expectations for a 0.7% gain.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.4% for May, versus economists' expectations for a 0.2% gain.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 97.9 in June, versus a reading of 100 in May. However, economists expected a 99 reading.

U.S. business inventories rose 0.5% for April, versus economists' expectations for a 0.4% increase.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:48:13 UTC
