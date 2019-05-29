Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morgan Stanley: Fiat Chrysler's Proposed Tie-Up With Renault A 'Good Strategic Fit'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:49pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Morgan Stanley: Fiat Chrysler's Proposed Tie-Up With Renault A 'Good Strategic Fit'

Jayson Derrick 5/29/2019 1:12:36 PM

A potential tie-up between global automakers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) and Renault represents a 'good strategic fit' with upside potential over and above the initial savings targets, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating on Fiat Chrysler's Europe-listed stock with an unchanged 21-euro ($23.38) price target.

The Thesis

Morgan Stanley has nine takeaways from a conversation with Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer, Jonas said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.)

◘ Fiat Chrysler's initial 5-billion-euro annual run-rate savings target looks conservative, as it implies 300 basis points of combined revenue.

The benefits from shared development on autonomous vehicle and electric vehicle investments and reduction of compliance payments in Europe alone account for almost half of the share of savings.

◘ Nissan's potential participation in the merger would create the largest automaker 'by far,' and this adds a potential layer of additional upside.

◘ A regulatory review of the merger could take at least one year and could face notable political and regulatory scrutiny.

◘ Palmer said there would be one CEO and one headquarters, and both companies boast experience in overseeing global mergers and alliances.

◘ Fiat Chrysler could pursue alternative strategic alternatives if the 'Plan A' merger with Fiat is rejected.

◘ It's possible investors would use the proposed merger as an opportunity to lower their position - especially those who were hoping for an eventual full sale of the company, Jonas said.

◘ Earnings forecasts for auto suppliers could be at risk as automakers look to lower the complexity of their vehicles.

◘ Rival automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) would be 'by far the smallest' of the mass market volume companies in Europe and may need to consider new strategic options.

◘ A bull case scenario with 8 billion euros in combined synergies would be worth 6.4 euros per Fiat Chrysler share, in Morgan Stanley's view. The bear case scenario assumes the merger is not completed.

Price Action

Fiat Chrysler shares were down 1.56 percent at $13.58 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Fiat Chrysler Gains 8% Amid Merger Talks With Renault

Barclays Downgrades Fiat Chrysler On Unexpected North American Weakness

Photo by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Biden Campaign Says Impeaching Trump May Be Unavoidable
PU
02:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Checkers Notifies Guests About Data Security Issue, Says M..
PU
02:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nadler, Asked Whether He Will Pursue Impeachment Proceedin..
PU
02:49pMORGAN STANLEY : Fiat Chrysler's Proposed Tie-Up With Renault A 'Good Strategic ..
PU
02:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : No. 2 US House Democrat Hoyer Says He Believes Special Cou..
PU
02:34pOVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP CEO NORTO : $1.66
PU
02:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences
PU
01:49pNETFLIX OPTION ALERT : Jul 19 $350 Calls Sweep (71) near the Ask: 539 @ $22.898 ..
PU
01:39pYUSKO : Bitcoin Is 'Actually Quite Easy To Value'
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 777
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.95%46 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.37%40 815
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.25%26 333
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.61%23 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About