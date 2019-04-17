Log in
Pinterest IPO: What You Need To Know

Elizabeth Balboa      4/17/2019 4:34:58 PM

The basket of social media stocks will expand Thursday as Pinterest, Inc. joins the ranks of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and others.

The IPO

Pinterest will issue 75 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PINS,' according to the firm's S-1 filing.

At prices between $15 and $17, the offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $1.466 billion.

The lead underwriters include Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Company.

The company qualifies as an emerging growth company under the U.S. JOBS Act, which exempts management from certain SEC disclosure requirements.

The Company

Pinterest operates a social media platform that includes a customized discovery board and visual blog. The site enables visitors to search and discover lifestyle inspiration.

'[Users] come to discover ideas for just about anything you can imagine: daily activities like cooking dinner or deciding what to wear, major commitments like remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions like fly fishing or fashion and milestone events like planning a wedding or a dream vacation,' the San Francisco-based company said in the SEC filing.

Visitors organize their interests on curated boards to better visualize their goals. 'Pinterest is the productivity tool for planning your dreams,' the prospectus said.

At the end of 2018, the firm recorded more than 250 million monthly active users contributing a monthly average of 2 billion searches.

By helping build brand awareness and improve online traffic for e-commerce, Pinterest considers itself a well-positioned advertiser. It estimates the global digital advertising market will grow from $272 billion in 2018 to $423 billion in 2022.

The Finances

In 2018, Pinterest recorded $755.93 million in revenue contributing to a net loss of $62.97 million. The previous year saw a loss of $130.04 million on revenue of $472.85 million.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:12:07 UTC
